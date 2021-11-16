Ministry Announces Second Dose for People Who Take Janssen Vaccine | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (16) that people who were immunized with the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 will receive the second dose. The interval between the two doses must be at least two months. Until then, the application of the immunizing agent was a single dose.

“Those who took Janssen will complete the vaccination schedule. Although it is a single dose, it’s up to us [Ministério da Saúde] the definitions. The person will take two doses, at an interval of two months. Janssen arrived in June/July, so we are on schedule,” explained Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary of the ministry.

“Today we know that additional protection from this vaccine is needed. As we have a quantity, it will not be a very big effort. The sequence is: completed five months of the second dose, you will receive a booster dose, preferably with a different vaccine”, he said Queerga

The folder will start distributing doses of Janssen to states and municipalities from next Friday (19).

Booster dose after five months for all

The Ministry also announced that a booster dose of the vaccine is released for anyone over 18 years of age after five months of the full vaccination course (from the application of the second dose of the vaccine).

Until then, the booster dose was approved for people over 60, immunosuppressed people and health professionals.

“Thanks to the information we have from scientific studies, we decided to expand the booster dose for everyone over 18 years old who have taken the second dose more than five months ago,” said Marcelo Queiroga.

Queiroga explained that the ministry will not disclose an age group schedule for taking the additional dose.

“Above five months after the second dose, regardless of age, you can now look for the immunization room“, said the Minister of Health.

For the booster dose, the Ministry of Health guides the person to take an immunizing agent different from the one used in the vaccination schedule. “It is preferable that the additional dose is with a different vaccine. In Brazil we use Pfizer, but in an eventual shortage another platform can be used”, explained Queiroga.

1 of 1 Ministry of Health announces reduction in booster dose interval — Photo: Reproduction/twitter Ministry of Health

