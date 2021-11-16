Mirella reacts after seeing scenes of Sthe and Dynho

THE MC Mirella admitted that she is disapproving of her husband’s behavior, Dynho Alves, in The Farm 2021. The funkeiro is increasingly closer to Sthe Matos and there are many scenes of intimacy between the two. The artist decided to vent about the subject, on social networks, in the early evening of this Monday (16).

First, Mirella rebutted comparisons of the relationship between the two players on the Record reality show and the friendship she had with Stefani Bays last season.

“Guys don’t compare Mirella and Stefani. I was single on my farm issue. Me and Teté are really friends! We have a friendly relationship! We respect each other and we are like that, we played and everything else inside but as far as I know the limit was ok. Even because I was single and with a friend who was creating intimacy. We would kiss and sleep together, yes, as friends”, wrote the brunette, on Twitter.

“There’s no sense in you wanting to justify me with Stefani in there. I came in single and still have affectionate responsibility for someone I loved outside of the game. Who followed, you know“, amended the funkeira.

Even I, who had an 8-year-old friend in there, didn’t have those intimacies with him. Even though I’ve already related. Even single. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021

And why just now?

Because I’m only now seeing it with my own eyes. And it’s been a thousand times worse. See under my nose like that. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021

Mirella reacts against Dynho Alves’ behavior

Then, Mirella showed annoyance with the behavior of the owner of the hit “Malemolência”. His intimacy with the woman from Bahia is increasingly open.

“Even me, who had an 8-year-old friend in there, didn’t have these intimacies with him. Even though I’ve already related. Even single. I set limits even if I didn’t need to. But it’s a matter for everyone’s mind, right?”, asked Mi.

In another post, she seems to regret her marriage. “If I could go back in time… And why just now? Because I’m only now seeing it with my own eyes. And it’s been a thousand times worse. See under my nose like that. And who thinks it’s normal, that’s about it. Each one with his head!”, finished.

On the internet, fans of the show are sharing several love scenes between Sthe and Dynho. Many point out that he betrayed Mirella on the farm.

Rico warned so much, but Sthe doesn’t respect herself there. A female bride is petting another male, which groom would like to see this??? And Dynho doesn’t respect Mirella. #The farm pic.twitter.com/5G7CV0GQ55 — Evans (@Commented) November 15, 2021

the dynho and the sthe almost eating each other in front of the mileide. MIRELLA RUNS pic.twitter.com/cewYnW7TM5 — luci (@manalucii) November 15, 2021