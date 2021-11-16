Mirella vents after a moment of intimacy between Dynho and Sthe: ‘I can’t take it anymore’ | celebrities



Dynho with Mirella and Dynho with Sthe at ‘Fazenda’ – Reproduction/Editing

Published 11/15/2021 19:30

Rio – Despite not saying much about the subject, MC Mirella seems to be quite shaken by her husband’s behavior in ‘A Fazenda’. After another day in which Dynho and Sthe appeared in intimate moments on the reality show, the funkeira made a long outburst on social media, which fans soon attributed to the scenes aired on the program.

“Really, you have to have a head, right? I can’t stand to see anything anymore. Every day the same thing… I don’t wake up with a light mind anymore, it’s always a new nightmare. The desire to stay asleep and that’s it. I need to work, you know? ! I think yesterday I did the 2 saddest shows. I’ll wait to speak. But I have a lot to talk to you guys. I think that way you’ll understand me,” wrote Mirella on Twitter.

Soon after, the funkeira made it clear that, when it was her turn to be confined, she acted very differently. “Whatever approximation I had in my edition, I automatically: oh my God the so-and-so, oh my God the so-and-so, then I don’t want to hurt cyclone… hahahahahaha what a sucker!”, mocked the MC.