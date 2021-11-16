More than 100 writers sign a letter in support of Daniel Munduruku’s candidacy for ABL – Cultura

Next Thursday, the 18th, the Brazilian Academy of Letters will decide who will occupy seat number 12, which has been vacant since the death of writer Alfredo Bosi, in April of this year. Last week, more than 100 writers signed a letter endorsing their support for the candidacy of Daniel Munduruku, which if he wins, will be the first indigenous to become an immortal. The doctor also competes Paulo Niemeyer, in addition to the poet and critic Joaquim Branco.

Among the signatory writers of the letter are names like Alice Ruiz, Ailton Krenak, Xico Sa, Marcelo Rubens Paiva and Pedro Bandeira. The latter, an infant-juvenile author, declared to the state his admiration for the writer and his literature. “Daniel brought a different perspective, a new way of seeing life, a millenary way of survival, of contemplating nature and the world that our belletrism did not know about”, says Bandeira. “This purity of looking at the other has oxygenated our literature. For me, Daniel Munduruku it doesn’t need immortality, because it’s already eternal. Any environment or group can only gain from their presence”, he points out.

Another supporter is Milton Hatoum, which highlights the way Munduruku uses its roots in literature, attracting young and old alike. “He is a writer and an educator of great value, he resorts to different myths. Indian people to write his beautiful children’s narratives, which fascinate and attract readers of all ages”, he argues. He also points out the importance of his work for the native peoples. “I appreciate Daniel’s work and his political struggle against this project that destroys lands and indigenous peoples”, he declares.

Daniel Munduruku he is the author of more than 50 children’s books, some of them translated into German, Korean, English and Spanish. “I defend the candidacy of Daniel Munduruku because I consider that he has a literary work compatible with the requirements of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and that his election would be extremely healthy for the diversity of composition of that institution”, comments the writer Luiz Ruffato, another one to support the presence of the indigenous in the GLA. Among the signatories is also Viviana Bosi – daughter of Alfredo Bosi, the last owner of chair 12.

Munduruku’s two most recent books are among the finalists in Tortoise Award: The Origin of the Sons of Thunder Bang and Indigenous chronicles to laugh and reflect at school. “Munduruku is an indigenous intellectual and was one of the first to write stories inspired by the mythology and way of life of Brazilian indigenous peoples for children, expanding the culture of native peoples to all Brazilian children”, says the letter.