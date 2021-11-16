More than 70 Xbox 360 and Xbox games have been added to backwards compatibility

Some of them already come with FPS Boost enabled

Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox. Exactly 20 years ago, the first Xbox arrived on the market. In a brief presentation recalling the brand’s trajectory over these two decades, news about backwards compatibility with older console games were presented. More than 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles have supported functionality to be enjoyed on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

To the new generation, games received Auto HDR support, as well as resolution and frames per second improvements. called from FPS Boost, the feature increases the frame rate of old games and it’s coming along with 11 new games, plus 26 titles previously added to the library. The resource has also arrived for the Xbox Cloud Gaming, for games like Fallout 76, Fallout 4 and The Evil Within 2.

About the old titles that entered the backwards compatibility list, the entire Max Payne and FEAR franchise. are now available for the first time. the franchise Skateboard is now complete with the addition of Skate 2, plus more than 20 original Xbox titles have been added. All games from the first console will have the following resolution improvements:

4x higher resolution on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

3x higher resolution on Xbox Series S

2x higher resolution on Xbox One S and Xbox One

Among those who received the turbo boost in frames per second are FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain, NIER, the whole franchise Gears of War, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.



All old games that are now available via backwards compatibility can be enjoyed in their original form or with enhancements enabled. It’s been possible to play old Xbox games since 2015 when Microsoft debuted the functionality on Xbox One, now also available for the new generation.

Source: Xbox