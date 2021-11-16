Moto Watch 100 leaks into images; see feature list

After a period in a certain comfort zone, Motorola returned to investing in top of the line with the Moto G100 and the Edge line. They remember times when the company struggled in this segment with the Moto X and Moto Z, after years investing in the intermediaries of the Moto G line and in the basic Moto E.

Another sign that the company has returned to diversifying its launches for the mobile market is the one that points to the development of a new smartwatch. It hasn’t manufactured one of these since 2015, since even the Moto 360 released in 2019 was created by a company that licensed the commercial rights to the device.

(Image: Reproduction/91mobiles)

Called the Moto Watch 100 at the time, the smart watch would have simple features but premium looks. It would also bring functions such as heart rate monitoring, blood saturation, sleep and step tracking, as well as integrated GPS and Bluetooth 5.0.

Its battery can have 355 mAh, but it is not known which system it will build. If it’s a proprietary and simpler OS, like Huawei and Xiaomi use in their products, the autonomy is likely to reach weeks. If WearOS is adopted, the good news would be the store’s support for more complete apps and tools — in exchange for a much shorter duration before requiring a recharge.

Its screen would have 1.3 inches on a 360 x 360 resolution LCD panel. As it is being designed as a simple device, it would owe the swivel crown, but it would have two physical buttons for easy day-to-day use.

Finally, the leak contemplates the dimensions of the Moto Watch 100: 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm. He would weigh just 29 grams, and would wear 20mm bracelets.

Really Premium Templates

(Image: Reproduction/91mobiles)

Rumors also point to the development of more smartwatches by Motorola. With the Moto Watch 100 being the likely cost-effective solution, others may include more fitness and health features, with a more premium look — and of course, charging more for it.

For now, there is no mention of the watch’s price or release date — but it would already be in mass production. It’s uncertain when Motorola could announce it, since, due to its recent history, we haven’t seen smartwatches as we see all the time by Samsung, which got into the habit of advertising the wearable next to its flagships.

Source: 91mobiles