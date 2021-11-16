MPF demands that the Ministry of Health reinforce the structure to serve the Yanomami people after images reveal abandonment | Roraima

Given the serious situation in the Yanomami health, with malnourished children, malaria and the spread of illegal mining in communities , the Federal Public Ministry in Roraima recommended, this Monday (15), that the Ministry of Health do a basic assistance restructuring plan that can reverse the scenario. Was given a deadline of 90 for the reply , and, if it does not occur, intervention was suggested.

The recommendation, edited in partnership with the MPF of Amazonas, demands that this plan include:

reinforcement of the staff working within the reserve;

adequate air logistics to serve the communities;

audit the accounts of the Yanomami Special Indigenous Sanitary District (Dsei-Y) and the Special Secretariat of Indigenous Health (Sesai), both subordinate to the Ministry of Health, to identify how the money is being used.

The request comes after Fantástico exhibits, exclusively, images of Yanomami children who are sick, malnourished and without medical care in communities abandoned by the government in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. The report spent two weeks inside the Terra Yanomami, the largest indigenous reserve in Brazil, and found a desolate scenario.

Images show the situation of indigenous people in the Yanomami Land, the country’s largest reserve in terms of territorial extension — Photo: Arte/g1

“A restructuring plan, therefore, within a period of 90 days, under penalty of intervention by the Ministry of Health in the Yanomami District. Either with the appointment of managers capable of seeking the restructuring of Yanomami Health, or invoking these competences and the same minister of health exercising his role as supervisor and enforcer of this policy,” said the attorney general, Alisson Marugal.

UNDERSTAND: the portrait of the abandonment of the Yanomami people

the portrait of the abandonment of the Yanomami people MORE IMAGES: indigenous people live without regular medical care

Yanomami Land and health abandonment

In the assessment of the prosecutor, the current situation in which the sick Yanomami indigenous find themselves reflects “the obvious lack of basic assistance”.

“In less than two years, more than R$ 150 million were invested in health [Yanomami] and what we have observed over the last two years is the worsening of health indicators: infant mortality, malnutrition, malaria. These indicators worsen year after year. So, what we identified is the lack of efficiency in the application of these resources and perhaps the honesty in the application of these resources”, reinforces the attorney.

The recommendation is addressed to the Minister of Health, Director of the National Audit Department of the Unified Health System (DenaSUS), secretary of Sesai and the coordinator Dsei-Y.

Earlier, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), announced on a social network that he will appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) so that the federal government “fulfills its duty to indigenous populations, above all and especially at this time , with the Yanomami people.”

Malnutrition, malaria outbreak and mining

Yanomami children suffer from malnutrition and lack of medical care

In the middle of the Amazon, illegal miners destroy the forest in search of gold, while indigenous people who live in geographically isolated communities with difficult access suffer from a lack of regular health care.

This absence leaves the Yanomami vulnerable to invaders and disease. The scenes reported by Fantástico and g1 evidenced the precariousness of health care, which results in malnutrition and malaria – a situation largely aggravated by illegal mining.

With more than 370 villages and nearly 10 million hectares that stretch across Roraima, on the Venezuelan border, and the Amazon, the Yanomami reserve, the country’s largest, faces problems as big as its territorial extension.

Altogether, there are 28 thousand indigenous people who live geographically isolated in communities with difficult access, but which, for the most part, have already undergone some intervention from the outside, with the occupation of non-indigenous people, such as miners – estimated at 20 thousand.

Art about the situation in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima — Photo: Art g1

In a dramatic setting, the report recorded unique and unique scenes of extremely thin children, with apparent malnutrition and verminosis, as well as dozens of sick indigenous people with symptoms of malaria in the three communities visited: Xaruna, Heweteu I and II.

“Yanomami health is collapsing”, summarizes the president of the Yanomami and Ye’kuana Indigenous Health Council (Condisi-YY), Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, responsible for overseeing health actions in the region.

The Ministry of Health, in turn, claims to have allocated R$ 216 million to Yanomami health care since 2019. The amount was for the purchase of supplies, goods, medicines, hiring people, among others.

The coordinator of the health district responsible for ensuring the provision of health care to the Yanomami, Rômulo Pinheiro, minimizes the situation. According to him, this “is not a reality in the entire reserve”.

“We know we have to improve, yes. A lot has to be improved. We are working day to day to improve this situation, especially in these regions where the report was made. We are working, requesting from other bodies, because health as a whole is tripartite, it is the competence of the Union, the states and the municipalities. Therefore, we must all, united, try to combat these problems installed there,” he says.

The advance of illegal gold extraction contaminates rivers and destroys natural resources in the forest, driving away hunting. Sick, adults are unable to get food for the family or cultivate crops, which impacts the diet of children, who are the most vulnerable.

Geographic isolation and lack of communication with authorities make communities even more vulnerable. Ironically, it is the invaders that the indigenous people turn to when, at the limit, they need help and cannot find it.