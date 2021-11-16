Multicampeão, Flamengo’s under-17 coach reviews season and analyzes club promises | Flamengo

Brazilian champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Supercopa do Brasil, Flamengo dominated the under-17 category in 2021. One of those responsible for the great season was coach Mario Jorge. Since 2006 at the club, he took over the youth for nine months and had the mission of commanding a group of extremely talented young people, with a profusion of offensive options.

Mario Jorge tried to go the opposite way of what is often seen in Brazilian football. With five offensive players (Matheus França, Victor Hugo, Matheus Gonçalves, Petterson and Mateusão), he managed to find a way to scale them all together in most of the games. With time and embezzlement, the formation changed, and two defensive midfielders were consolidated in the team: Dudu and Vitor Müller.

Even so, Flamengo finished the Brazilian Cup under-17 combining aggressive and secure football. The final against São Paulo was an example: six goals scored and only one conceded.

– We have a generation of players, mainly from the midfield to the front, very aggressive players, players who like to look for the goal, who look for each other. And we try to balance this out. Many times we had to give up one of these players from that quintet to have a little more balance and solidity in defense. But I think it wasn’t just an offensive team, right? It was a balanced team for both moments (attack and defense), where everyone effectively participated. The construction of goals in many occasions started with Dyogo, as well as our marking, in many occasions, started with a first pressure from Mateusão ​​or Matheus França. Balance for me was the main part of this team. They have a very strong offensive vocation, but they are too dedicated to defending – Mario Jorge told the ge.

Mario Jorge guides Matheus França and Mateusão ​​in a Flamengo lecture — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Flamengo’s under-17 team is looking for yet another title this season: the Campeonato Carioca. The team takes Vasco in the semifinals next Saturday. But it is inevitable that one starts to project the future. With most of the team’s highlights aging, the planning is for them to form the base that will compete in the São Paulo Junior Cup in January 2022, in a mix with players who are already in the under-20.

Behind the scenes, the club also moves to enhance its highlights. After Matheus França renews, Flamengo has made an agreement with Victor Hugo until 2027 – information disclosed by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by ge. Both will face a fine of 100 million euros.

In this interview, Mario Jorge analyzes the season, explains the team’s assembly process, highlights other names in the cast and also assesses the development of the main promises.

ge: Flamengo’s under-17 team won the main titles in the category for the year. For you, what was the biggest reason behind such a successful season?

Mario Jorge: The main purpose was for us to try to be better every day, and these boys surpassed themselves in every way. The boys bought an idea and reinvented themselves, a generation that for the club had not yet won major titles, and they managed this season to be successful in competitions.

– The boys were fantastic! They are competitors in essence. That’s what will make them different. They like challenges, they don’t give up on games. That’s going to make a big difference for this generation.

ge: Flamengo was champion playing offensive football, with many defeats during the campaign. Can you explain what your game idea was with this team? What are your biggest principles for a team?

Mario Jorge during the Brazil Cup final between Flamengo and São Paulo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

At the beginning of the year Matheus Gonçalves was still very young and played in reserve. You managed to accommodate him in the team without losing other offensive players, such as França, Victor Hugo, Petterson and Mateusão. How was the process to manage to scale so many offensive athletes on the team and maintain balance?

– The process to get these players involved was to make them fulfill their functions, especially when we don’t have the ball. We have a strong tendency in Brazil for more technical players not to have a commitment without the ball. And as we proposed to the boys, they were supposed to try to be different at all times.

– Placing Matheus Gonçalves was not an easy task, because it was a team that was balanced in the fifth round of the Brazilian Championship, with five games and five victories. But we live with embezzlement, and this ended up making it easier. Having a good player is always a good thing for the coach, he who has to break his head and find a way to get the boys to play.

– Matheus Gonçalves is a talent, a different boy. I see myself a lot in it. Not as a player, as I didn’t even come close to him. But in personality, in irreverence, in high spirits. I see myself a lot with 16 years in it. I have enormous affection for this boy, I hope that in the very near future he will be able to take what he did in the U-17 to the U-20 and successively in the professional.

Matheus Gonçalves, center, celebrates the Brazil U-17 Cup title with his teammates — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

The offensive quintet drew a lot of attention, but Flamengo had other important players, like Dudu, Darlan and Dyogo. What was the role of these athletes on the team?

– The offensive quintet ended up showing up a lot because they finish their plays. And most of the time in football, the players who score the goals are remembered. But I’m not just going to talk about these three names. I will talk about them all.

– Francisco Dyogo had an amazing season. Very mature, very whole during the competition, a beautiful goalkeeper and a great leadership. Samuel (right back) was a big surprise! It surprised me by its regularity and evolution, especially in the second semester. A hell of a player! He works silently.

– Talking about the defenders, Kauã had an incredible first half. He broke his foot in a silly move, in the final and then we managed to bring Iago, who is a new player, (generation) 2005, but who did the trick. And for me, the most regular player is called Darlan. Great leadership. He is mature, balanced at all times, a player out of the corner for the role he plays on the field, a captain without the belt. His nickname is “Capita”.

– Zé Welinton is a hell of a full-back, a talent with an absurd offensive vocation, he has improved a lot defensively and his ability to adapt to Flamengo was sensational! And I’m going to talk about two key players who provided balance for the team, who donated all the time, who did everything for the other players to shine, Vitor Muller and Dudu. These guys did a flawless job all season. I couldn’t give them up, they were fantastic for me and Flamengo.

A good part of this champion team is aging and will go to the under-20 in 2022. How will this team be rebuilt? Have you started this planning?

– The 2022 work is already in full swing. Leonardo Ramos takes care of this category (under-16), he is a guy who participated in every moment with us. He’s a person I have a lot of confidence in what he can deliver, he’s a hell of a friend, I trust a lot in what he can deliver for the next year. Some of the boys were already with us. This is the case of Iago, Matheus Gonçalves, Lucas Matheus, Rayan, Carbone. Some of these boys actually participated in the Brasileirão or the Copa do Brasil.

– But if there’s one thing we can be proud of is the line of work we have today at Flamengo. This group moves up to Fabio Matias to make a São Paulo Cup, to make the Sub-20, a very balanced group, and I’m sure it will yield good results for the club, in every way.

Matheus Gonçalves and Matheus França celebrate goal against São Paulo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Matheus França is perhaps the player who stood out externally with this campaign. How do you see his development? What do you think makes him such a promising player?

– Matheus França is an extremely talented player, I joke with the boys that he has functional strength, he manages to combine his vigor, his physical potential, with his game. He is an extremely promising player. I really believe that the gear, that the team, managed to make France a better player. And I really believe that in the near future he will be a professional, technically yielding for the club.

Victor Hugo, despite being midfielder, was the team’s top scorer for the season. What is his growth due to? How do you see his projection at the club?

– Victor Hugo is a classic midfielder, who was charged to put his foot in the area, now I have to ask him to leave the area a little, for him to play the role of midfielder, because he became almost a second striker, and in the structure that we had of the team, he was much closer to Mateusão ​​and França.

– He is an extremely talented and technical player, and he earned this vocation as a top scorer. He’s been with us since the Under-14, he’s always played in a higher category, and I think this year was his year to blossom, not for having scored so many goals, but for consolidating himself as an athlete. He is extremely strong, participative, decisive, a talent. In the very near future, together with the under-17 team, they will bring much joy and return to our fans and our club. That’s what we expect!