Murilo Huff finds Marília Mendonça’s declaration of love and gets emotional

Murilo Huff came across, at dawn this Monday (11/15), with a declaration of love made by Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane accident on the 5th of the month, while the two were still together. The 2019 message only came to the singer’s knowledge now and left him very shaken.

The statement, made on Twitter, was found by a fan page of the Queen in Sofrência, who reposted and marked the countryman’s profile. “It gives a series of prints that leave the heart warm”, wrote the admirer.

Discover the love story of Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça

Marília had started the tweet with an excerpt from Somos Apaixonado, music by João Paulo and Daniel. “I’m in the mood to be with you for another 200 years…”. Upon seeing the publication, a follower replied: “Marília is more in love than usual”. The countrywoman then declared:

“I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world, who manages to split up perfectly without having to leave either side…how can I not be in love?

Upon seeing the post, Murilo was moved. “How beautiful… it wasn’t much of Twitter. I hadn’t read it,” he replied, adding a crying face emoji.