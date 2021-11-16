Myrian Rios mourns her mother’s death: “Always in our hearts”

Myrian Rios mourned her mother’s death, in an Instagram post on Sunday (14). Zulma Rios was 84 years old and suffered a bronchospasm crisis according to Quem magazine.

“Your absence is only physical. Mother, you will always be in our hearts,” he wrote.

Actress Elizângela left a message of support: “I’m sorry for the loss of your little mother, Miryan Rios. May Almighty God comfort your heart and that of your family,” she wrote. “God bless you, Myrian and my sincere feelings”, wrote actor Humberto Martins. Maurício Mattar, Sarah Sheeva and Isadora Ribeiro also left messages for the actress.

Myrian thanked the support received in this moment of pain: “My whole family and I appreciate all the messages, prayers and expressions of affection. My mother, Zulma Rios, lived God’s project. We believe in the Lord’s mercy and eternal life. See you soon, mother,” he concluded.

Myrian Rios had head surgery

In August, the actress was under observation at Hospital São Luiz Rede D’or, in São Paulo, after undergoing a procedure to remove ear prostheses. On social networks, the artist told about her surgery and revealed that the operation lasted about 4 hours. Myrian said she removed her hearing aids after her hearing aids stopped working and left her completely without hearing.

Myrian Rios revealed that she has to wear a hearing aid for the rest of her life, due to her genetic condition that has caused her to lose her hearing over the years. In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, the actress told about the surgery, which she underwent to remove implants from the devices placed in the ears 11 years ago.