Neighbor crisis and retrospective against Ceni: Palmeiras faces São Paulo also for rivalry | palm trees

Away from the fight for the Brazilian title, Palmeiras can disrupt the life of São Paulo a little more. Aiming to guarantee a spot in the G-4 and strengthen the team until the dispute of the final of the Libertadores, Verdão will have the rivalry as another attraction for the Choque-Rei this Wednesday, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque.

In crisis, the São Paulo were thrashed by Flamengo in the last round and once again approached the last places of the tournament. If Verdão wins, Rogério Ceni’s team can finish the round in the relegation zone in case the direct competitors win against the fall to Serie B.

Palmeiras players celebrate victory over São Paulo in Libertadores — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

In addition to the recent moment, the people of Palmeiras rediscover the Tricolors with the best possible memory. In the last Choque-Rei, Verdão played a great role in the 3-0 victory that qualified them for the Libertadores semifinal.

From the game in August to this Wednesday, the two teams will have important changes. Dudu, for example, will have to comply with automatic suspension. In the rival, Rogério Ceni took over the vacancy left by Hernán Crespo, but the coach doesn’t have a good record at Allianz Parque.

The Palmeira campaign in the arena against Ceni is perfect: five wins in five games, with 15 goals scored and no goals conceded.

Palmeiras de Felipão and Fortaleza de Rogério Ceni dueled in 2019 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

From their time as a goalkeeper, Verdão beat São Paulo in two matches in 2015: 3-0 in March and 4-0 in May of that year. In the new role, three more Palmeiras victories with Ceni on the bench: 3-0 against São Paulo in March 2017, 4-0 against Fortaleza in August 2019 and 1-0 against Cruzeiro in September 2019.

This season, Palmeiras occupies the third place in the Brazilian Championship with 58 points, ten behind the leader Atlético-MG.

Remember Rogério Ceni’s games at Allianz Parque:

25/3/2015: Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo

Highlights: Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo for the 12th round of Paulistão 2015

5/28/2015: Palmeiras 4×0 São Paulo

Highlights: Palmeiras 4 x 0 São Paulo for the 9th round of the Brasileirão 2015

11/3/2017: Palmeiras 3×0 São Paulo

Best moments of Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo for the 8th round of the Campeonato Paulista

8/28/2019: Palmeiras 4×0 Fortaleza

Palmeiras 4 x 0 Fortaleza: Zé Rafael enters early and shines in Verdão’s rout

9/14/2019: Palmeiras 1×0 Cruzeiro

Best moments of Palmeiras 1 x 0 Cruzeiro for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship