Newspaper: Daniel Alves will inherit Iniesta’s number and have the lowest salary of the Barcelona squad | spanish football

Back to Barcelona after five years, Daniel Alves already have shirt number defined. According to the daily “Sport”, the 38-year veteran will wear the 8, which once belonged to none other than Iniesta.

Interestingly, the shirt that Daniel Alves wore when he left the club in 2016 to join Juventus was the 6, which belonged to Xavi, current Barcelona coach. In addition to that, he wore the 2nd and the 22nd in the eight years he spent on his first spell with the Catalan team.

Daniel Alves is taking exams in Barcelona and will be presented at the Camp Nou on Wednesday

“We have to believe. It’s the best club in the world,” says Daniel Alves on his return to Barcelona

Daniel Alves, who signed a contract until June 2022 – but may extend it for another season -, will be officially unveiled this Wednesday at Camp Nou.

And according to the daily “Sport”, the Brazilian’s return was only possible because he accepted to receive the lowest fixed salary of the current Barcelona squad. Dani Alves’ salaries will be increased if he manages to meet some goals stipulated in the contract (such as titles, number of games, etc). It is worth remembering that the minimum wage stipulated by La Liga is around 85,000 euros (BRL 531 thousand) per season.

As he didn’t get release from La Liga to be enrolled outside the transfer window, Daniel Alves will only be able to make his debut for Barcelona on January 1, 2022 (duel against Mallorca, in the Spanish Championship). Until then, the player will acquire the best form and help Xavi with his experience among the young players of the current culé squad.

Daniel Alves played between 2008 and 2016 for Barcelona, ​​for eight seasons. There were 391 matches in the club’s shirt, 23 goals scored, 77 assists and 23 titles, including three editions of the Champions League and six cups of the Spanish Championship. He is the second foreigner with the most games for Barça, behind Lionel Messi.