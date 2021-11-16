Next chapter, Tuesday, November 16 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Tuesday (16):

Renato/Christian makes Barbara promisethat won’t tell theSantiago about being hit by a car. Elenice agrees to sell Renato’s apartment. Teodoro is taken aback when Elenice says she’s going to live with him. Joy agrees to be with Ravi in ​​exchange for money.

Renato/Christian decides to give all the money from the sale of his apartment to Pilar. Lara tells Matthew that she still loves Christian. Barbara decides to separate from her husband. Noca tells Dalva that whenever he puts up the tarot cards, Christian appears alive. Rebeca doesn’t like the way Santiago treats Túlio.

Inacia charges Joyce with money to feed her brothers. Ravi learns that Joyce continues to spray paint. Joyce falls from a building and is rescued by Ravi. Ravi picks up Renato/Christian and Barbara at the airport. Josias approaches Renato/Christian at the airport, calling him Chris.

