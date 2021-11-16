Neymar complains of pain after training and defrauds Brazil against Argentina – 11/15/2021

Neymar will be absent from the Brazilian team in tomorrow’s match (16), at 20:30, against Argentina, in the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The shirt 10 complained of pain in the region of the adductor muscle of the left thigh after training this morning at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy, in São Paulo.

“Neymar Jr. reported insecurity with the situation and because there was not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the coaching staff chose to preserve the player who will not travel with the delegation”, informed the CBF in an official note this afternoon, right after the transfer of players from the hotel to Guarulhos Airport.

The Brazilian delegation now made up of 22 players will depart for the Argentine city of San Juan on a chartered flight at 5:40 pm, with check-in at the hotel scheduled for 10:30 pm. There will be no lawn reconnaissance training before Tuesday’s game at Estádio Bicentenario.

Philippe Coutinho is one of the alternatives for the vacancy; his last game in the national team was in october 2020 Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Neymar started all the training sessions for the game against Argentina and now Tite will need to rethink the idea based only on videos and lectures. Among the options are Vinicius Júnior, Antony and Gabriel Jesus, but who has played in the reserve team in the same role is Philippe Coutinho, who has not defended the selection for a year.

The likely squad to face Argentina is as follows: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Philippe Coutinho (Vini Jr) and Lucas Paquetá.

Brazil is already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar with 11 wins and a draw in 12 games, which represents six games in advance. According to Tite, the derby against Argentina already serves as a “Cup projection” due to the opponent’s level.

Neymar leaves for Paris this Wednesday and prepares for PSG’s important match against Manchester City on the 24th, for the European Champions League. The French team has not yet guaranteed classification for the round of 16.