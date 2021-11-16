Neymar is embezzled by the Brazilian team against Argentina, for the qualifiers

This Monday afternoon (15), when the Brazilian team’s delegation left the hotel for the airport, Neymar was not present with the group to travel to Argentina, where he will face the local team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Soon after the team left, the CBF informed that the striker will be embezzled by injury.

According to information from the team, after training at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy this morning, Neymar felt pain in the adductor region of his left thigh and was not sure to go to the game, as he would not have time for complementary exams. Therefore, shirt 10 will be spared.

Check out the official statement:

“After training at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy this Monday morning (15), athlete Neymar Jr. complained of pain in the adductor region of his left thigh.

Neymar Jr. reported insecurity with the situation and because there was not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the coaching committee chose to preserve the player who will not travel with the Brazilian team’s delegation to San Juan, location of Tuesday’s game ( 16) against Argentina”.