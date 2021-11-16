Neymar would have had two parties before losing the team because of muscle pain

This Monday (15), the CBF released a statement to inform that forward Neymar will not be able to play in this Tuesday (16) match, against Argentina, for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The player complains of muscle pain.

“After training at the Palmeiras Football Academy this Monday morning (15th), athlete Neymar Jr. complained of pain in the adductor region of his left thigh. Neymar Jr. reported insecurity with the situation and because there was not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the coaching committee chose to preserve the player who will not travel with the Brazilian team’s delegation to San Juan, location of Tuesday’s game ( 16) against Argentina”, says the statement from the CBF.

Before experiencing pain, the player had two days of great fun with friends and beauties. The striker celebrated for two consecutive nights the classification of Brazil for the World, last Thursday. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

On the same Thursday, the party took place at the Santo Cupido bar. At the time, the athlete would have exchanged kisses with the actress Mariana Rios. The fun lasted until dawn.

“On Friday, for example, Ney had a party until the morning at his mansion, in Alphaville, with a concert by Pedro Sampaio. The scheme was the usual: cell phones banned and many beauties invited. The athlete was very excited, loose and even exchanged kisses with some of them”, says the publication.

Without its main player, Brazil’s likely squad to face the Argentines has: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Júnior (Coutinho).

