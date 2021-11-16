Nissan Kicks XPlay Test: The cool of the streets

Special editions can come in all forms. It can be a commemoration of an event, as it was with Kicks Rio 2016 or Kicks UEFA. In other cases, it might just bring some equipment and visual details from a more expensive version, something made in Kicks Special Edition. This time, Nissan wanted to bet on something different with the Kicks XPlay, which not only features a special design, but also a digital art of the car that can be sold later.

Costing R$ 122,990, the Nissan Kicks XPlay is positioned between the Advance and Exclusive versions, bringing the items from the first one, but adding exclusive equipment: wireless charger for cell phones, an item offered as accessories at dealerships. Furthermore, it has a key on-site, electric steering, multimedia center with an 8″ screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED daytime lighting, reverse camera, rear parking sensor, on-board computer with 7″ TFT display. cruise control, electrochromic rearview mirror, 6 airbags and traction and stability controls.

But adding an accessory is not enough to differentiate it from the Advanced version with the Tech Plus package. For this, Nissan tweaked the look a little, adding a dark red paint on the side mirrors, roof and bumper, as well as details in glossy black.

What really makes this version stand out is the black rear wing right at the end of the roof, something unusual in a compact SUV. To close it, it has stickers in column C in the form of arrows and the version emblem on the trunk lid. On the inside, Kicks XPlay is a little more contained. The same red hue is used on the sills, air vents, steering wheel base and front seat seams.

It’s enough to make it one of the most eye-catching editions of Kicks, competing with Kicks Rio 2016 and its exclusive white and orange painting. And, as it will only have 1,000 units produced for Brazil, it will not be easy to see it on the streets, something that can please those who like to have an exclusive car, especially for one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country.

What makes this an unusual version was Nissan’s idea to hand over the restyled Kicks sketches to Brazilian artist Fesq, who used it to create unique digital works of the SUV. Each of the 1,000 units sold has exclusive artwork, registered by a Non Fugible Token (NFT), which can be registered in a digital wallet and sold later. It’s a bet for the brand and the client, as the art can become valuable after a few years (or if Fesq becomes a well-known name in the art world), as well as not working out.

All that aside, it’s the Kicks that we already know very well, equipped with the 1.6 16V four-cylinder aspirated engine, delivering 114 hp at 5,600 rpm and 15.5 kgfm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. As it is one of the more expensive versions, XPlay uses the automatic transmission of the CVT type, simulating 6 gears. That is, it is the same set as all the other versions, without any changes.

This is good and bad at the same time. The Kicks is a very light car, weighing just 1,136 kg, so its accelerations seem more vigorous and it has a lot of agility in urban life, something we always praise here at Motor1.com. Its construction helps bring it closer to a hatchback than a utility vehicle, at least in body behavior. It’s hard to feel it swaying, it’s necessary to force it considerably into a corner at high speed.

Consumption is one of its strong points considering it doesn’t have a turbo engine. In our tests, it registered 7.8 km/liter in the city, very close to some turbocharged models. The Volkswagen Nivus, for example, did 8.1 km/liter. But, even so, you will end up stopping with a certain frequency at gas stations, as your tank has a capacity of 41 liters, one of the lowest values ​​in the category.

While the engine is good in town, it changes a lot on the road, where it takes more time with your foot on the gas to resume. No wonder it took 8.8 seconds to go from 40 to 100 km/h (and 8.9 s from 80 to 120 km/h). And this using the Overdrive function of the CVT gear, which many people don’t even remember exists because the button is hidden on the back of the lever. In doing so, the transmission makes the engine squeal a lot, which has even been softened with improved soundproofing and a new windshield, but it can’t completely silence the noise entering the cab.

The question you should ask yourself is: is it worth paying a little extra for the Nissan Kicks XPlay? Having the wireless charger for smartphones helps at times, but liking the “sporty” look will depend on personal taste. For those who already like to have cars that are different (the type of person who runs away from the shabby colors of the market, for example), the design of this version may even please.

However, for R$ 131,290, only R$ 2 thousand more, you can buy Kicks in the Exclusive version, which is much more equipped, with full-LED headlights, digital air conditioning, electric mirrors, sound system from Bose and 360° camera, which makes up for the lack of wireless charger (which can be placed separately, as it is an original accessory).

Or, if you can spend a little more and want to stay on Kicks, the Exclusive version with Pack Tech costs R$ 135,790 and adds blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert and headlights with automatic height adjustment and high beam.