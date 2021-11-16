No Return Home gets new poster with Doctor Strange

New trailer will be released tomorrow!

Spider-Man: No Return Home, one of the most awaited movies of recent times, promises to bring an insane adventure to Webhead. Among rumors that we will see the other interpreters of the Peter parker in the movie, what we know for sure is that the hero will have the help Doctor Strange, which has just appeared alongside Teioso in a new poster.

On the poster we see the Spider man with his back to the Doctor Strange. The two appear surrounded by the tentacles of the Doctor Octopus, while the Green elf flies over the background and yellow rays of the Electro approach the heroes.

Check out the poster below:

Along with the poster, the Sony Pictures confirmed that a new trailer will be released tomorrow. Judging by the poster, we can expect the presence of new villains and a taste of what’s to come in this insane adventure.

Spider-Man: No Return to House bring Jon Watts back to the director’s chair and has Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Benedict Cumberbatch. In the movie, we’ll see what happened to Neighborhood Buddy after his secret identity was exposed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson.