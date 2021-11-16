No Snapdragon 898?! Qualcomm may rename next top-of-the-line platform

Qualcomm is close to officializing its new mobile platforms for the next generation of cell phones. However, it seems that there may be something new for the name of the company’s next top-of-the-line chip, according to information released this Monday (15). According to leaker known as ice universe, the company will give the name “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” to what was speculated to be the Snapdragon 898 – by the current sequel. Check out the following publication:

The trend is that Qualcomm will follow suit and also apply the naming scheme to other series of chipsets that will be released soon. However, there is still no confirmation or details from sources about the more modest models. Another important point to be highlighted is the supposed classification scheme to allow for greater clarity about the “age” and category of each new platform – since it will indicate which line it fits and which generation it belongs to.