No Snapdragon 898?! Qualcomm may rename next top-of-the-line platform

Qualcomm is close to officializing its new mobile platforms for the next generation of cell phones. However, it seems that there may be something new for the name of the company’s next top-of-the-line chip, according to information released this Monday (15).
According to leaker known as ice universe, the company will give the name “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” to what was speculated to be the Snapdragon 898 – by the current sequel. Check out the following publication:
The trend is that Qualcomm will follow suit and also apply the naming scheme to other series of chipsets that will be released soon. However, there is still no confirmation or details from sources about the more modest models.
Another important point to be highlighted is the supposed classification scheme to allow for greater clarity about the “age” and category of each new platform – since it will indicate which line it fits and which generation it belongs to.
It is important to remember that the same leaker ice universe it said last week that the semiconductor developer’s future flagship would still inherit overheating issues from the predecessor component.
Any queries as to what the future Qualcomm chipsets will be called will be answered during the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, scheduled for November 30th and December 1st. TudoCelular will closely follow the company’s news during the event.
What are your expectations for the future top-of-the-line Snapdragon? Do you think the supposed new name is better than the old one? Share your opinion with us!