Not even Guardiola saves Grêmio, says leader

Grêmio’s moment is so bad that for a manager, “not even Guardiola” could save the team right now. The information comes from reporter Pedro Oliveira, from Rádio Bandeirantes. However, the dismissal of Vagner Mancini is something out of the question at the moment.

“I spoke now with a senior manager, who assured me that even with a loss to Bragantino, Mancini continues: ‘Neither Guardiola would solve it now. The problem is another. We’ll win”, published the journalist on his Twitter.

Vagner Mancini’s contract with Grêmio runs until the end of 2022 and provides for the payment of a bonus if the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul stays in the first division. The club’s vice president of football, Denis Abrahão, denied the possibility of a resignation before the end of the Brasileirão.

“He has a contract until the end of next year and will continue with us. We have no doubts about the work being done. I came to the quiet game. We took the goal with one minute and that was sung by our coach. If he warns and doesn’t happen, the player doesn’t comply, then we have to be consistent. We have to have common sense”, commented.

Coach has poor performance in Grêmio

Since he left Grêmio and took over Ceará, coach Tiago Nunes has had a much better performance in the northeastern team. They’ve already passed the 40-point barrier and right now, they’re not fighting for more against the Z4.

In addition, Vagner Mancini’s performance in América Mineiro was better than that obtained in the tricolor so far. In this way, it is clear that there is something wrong, as this leader would have said.

Grêmio’s problem goes beyond the hired coaches, it’s something bigger and needs to be solved quickly.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA