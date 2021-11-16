‘Nothing that cannot be reconciled,’ says Lula about Alckmin – Politics

Visiting the European Parliament this Monday, 15, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he claimed to have an “extraordinary relationship of respect” with the former governor Geraldo Alckmin, appointed as a possible deputy on a ticket headed by the PT to the Presidency of the Republic. The speech comes three days after the almost ex-toucan said he was “very honored” to be remembered for the vacancy.

The PT member said, however, that he will only look for a deputy when he decides to make his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election official. Still on Alckmin, who left the PSDB, Lula stated that “there is nothing that cannot be reconciled” and compared the differences from the past, when they disputed the 2006 election, with football. “You slap the guy, he falls down crying in pain, but after the game ends, they meet, hug, go have a beer and discuss the next game,” said the former president, alongside Iratxe García Perez, MEP president of the social-democratic bloc of the European Parliament and host of the High Level Conference of Latin America, which had the participation of Lula, as well as Latin American and European leaders.

The Brazilian participated in the event “Together during the crisis for a new progressive agenda”. In his speech, Lula highlighted the situation of hunger suffered in Brazil, the destruction of the environment and the conduct of the pandemic by the president Jair Bolsonaro. Among other leaders who made up the table were the former Spanish prime minister José Luis Zapatero and the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa.