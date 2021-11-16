November Blue: Prostate Cancer Also Affects Young Men

Prostate cancer is the second most common to men, second only to non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the Brazilian Society of Urology, 29% of cancers among men are in this organ that is part of the male reproductive system. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates nearly 66 thousand new diagnoses per year.

Cases are concentrated in men over 50 years of age. The disease is silent, in some cases it takes years to evolve. But prostate cancer can also affect young people, which is why the urologist Antônio Miletto recommends preventive follow-up from the age of 35 onwards. “When it hits people under 50, it’s usually much more aggressive and evolves much faster. If not properly treated, the person ends up dying from the disease in less than a year.”

Diagnosis is made through blood tests, imaging and touch. The combination of the three methods is able to provide more accurate results. The prejudice related to the digital touch often delays identification and ends up resulting in the advancement of the disease. Currently, the prognosis for prostate cancer is cure in 80% of cases. 40 years ago, this rate was 5%. The doctor believes that Novembro Azul helped to stimulate men’s health care and recognizes that there is an increase in demand during the campaign period. “But I suggest that you always monitor your health in the month of your birthday”, recommends Miletto.

Among the risk factors for the development of prostate cancer are:

Age

genetic factors

excess body fat

Exposure to toxic materials.

The prostate is an organ of the male reproductive system responsible for producing part of the semen. It is the size of an apple and is located behind the large intestine. In the advanced stage, prostate cancer can cause urinary tract problems and bone pain. Cancer treatment is done through prostate removal, radiation therapy or hormonal therapy.