“now begins to have the face of the government”

(credit: AFP)

According to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the tests of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) are beginning to “have the face of the government”. The Chief Executive said this Monday (11/15), during an appointment in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, that the test questions are more aligned and geared “to learning”.

“[A prova] The questions of the Enem test are starting to take on the face of the government. Nobody [precisa ficar] worried about those absurd issues of the past, about falling into an essay topic that had nothing to do with anything. It’s really something geared towards learning,” said Bolsonaro.

The president’s statements, made on his exit from the investment forum in Dubai, come in the wake of nearly 40 dismissals from employees of the Anísio Teixeira National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (Inep), last week. Former employees accuse censorship in the preparation of evidence. The body responsible for holding the event.

About the stampede, the president stated that “what led to those layoffs, I don’t want to go into details, but it’s absurd that it was spent with few people there. It’s unacceptable.”

The Chief Executive also stated that he spoke with the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, and confirmed that the tests would be carried out on the scheduled date – November 21st and 28th.