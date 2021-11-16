Nubank will allow you to have multiple virtual cards. Check out the new function!

Last week, Nubank has been releasing for some users the new function of creating more than 1 virtual card for various purposes, thus valuing the possibility of the customer to organize better and define each card for a purpose.

Part of the Nubank community has already been asking for this function in the application, because, in addition to allowing the client to better organize their financial expenses, it enables fraud prevention in case of cloning and data leakage.

A priori, the novelty will be made available gradually to its customer base, since the availability of most of the novelties coming from Nubank, are gradual, that is, it is released little by little, making the process until reaching all customers to be slower than other banks and fintechs. The reason why Nubank chooses this update method is to avoid bugs and instability in the application.

In addition to creating several virtual cards, you’ll be able to rename them as you like, sorting them by stores, categories or whatever else helps you organize your finances.

The process for creating the card is simple.

1 – When accessing the application, just click on the “My cards” tab;

2 – Then, just click on “Create virtual card”;

4 – Then, just write the name you want and then click on “Create virtual card”

After filling in the password, your card will be created, just access the my cards tab to access the new card

Now it’s time to wait to release the function for other customers. What did you think of the novelty?

