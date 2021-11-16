NVIDIA Image Scaling is now open source and available for all games

Resource will face AMD FSR

while the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution it was a solution against the NVIDIA DLSS and the exclusivity to video cards GeForce RTX, now NVIDIA itself announces an open source solution to compete with the AMD FSR. NIS (NVIDIA Image Scaling) is not as complex as DLSS, but according to the company, it will deliver better results than the rival.

Just like the AMD FSR, the NVIDIA NIS will be compatible with virtually any GPU and any game, as it promises easy implementation of the feature. The tool can be configured in the NVIDIA Control Panel or GeForce Experience, which offers the configuration through the application’s overlay. The latest driver already supports the tool.

NVIDIA Image Scaling needs to be implemented by developer as already happens with DLSS or even AMD FSR. According to Videocardz, NVIDIA will officially release its performance results with the resource, but the site says these are the results with the game. Hired Gun Necromunda:

Native 4K: 31 FPS

AMD FSR 4K Ultra Quality: 43 FPS

NVIDIA NIS 4K Ultra Quality: 46 FPS

NVIDIA DLSS Performance: 69 FPS

This difference between AMD FSR and NVIDIA NIS shows that the two should walk on an equal footing, as it’s a small difference. A relevant factor for the success of the resource is the image quality, as in some cases there is a noticeable loss using AMD FSR. As expected, DLSS remains the best of image upscaling features, mainly due to the use of dedicated hardware for this.



As of today (16), NVIDIA is making the NIS algorithm available on GitHub for all developers to access and implement in their games. The truth is that features like this are always welcome, as it gives the most tired graphics cards a little extra breath to perform well. With the arrival of Intel graphics cards and the equivalent Intel XeSS feature, PC gamers will have choices in using the best free image upscaling.

