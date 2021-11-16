Oil rally may have days on its way, says AIE

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – The tightening of the global oil market that pushed prices to the highest level in seven years is beginning to show signs of relief with the recovery of production in the United States and other countries, said the International Energy Agency.

Demand growth remains solid, but supply has been rebounding, and fluctuating oil inventories in October suggest that “the tide may be turning,” according to the IEA monthly report. If the forecast comes true, it could provide significant relief for consumers suffering the consequences of inflation.

“The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a easing in the price rally could be on the horizon,” said the Paris-based IEA. “US production is increasing in line with stronger oil prices.”

Global oil production rose by 1.4 million barrels a day last month, and will rise again in November and December as the Gulf of Mexico restores supplies suspended by Hurricane Ida.

US shale gas oil companies are also taking advantage of higher prices to increase extraction. Those extra barrels arrive as the OPEC+ alliance continues to replenish exports that were disrupted during the pandemic, the agency said.

Commodity futures surpassed $86 a barrel in London last month, in the wake of post-pandemic consumption recovery and a drop in natural gas supply, which spurred extra demand for oil. Since then, prices have dropped to just under $83, and the US is contemplating measures to cut fuel costs.

US President Joe Biden is considering releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners ignored his call to speed up production. The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, argues that it must maintain a gradual approach, as demand remains fragile.

Even without resorting to the SPR, the US leads the increase in supply.

The IEA raised forecasts for fourth-quarter US production by 300,000 barrels per day. For 2022, the estimate rose by 200,000 per day. American production will increase by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2022, which corresponds to 60% of the growth outside of OPEC+.

Overall estimates for global supply and demand this year and next were virtually unchanged.

