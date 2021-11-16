On the road: high airline ticket prices make Brazilians switch planes for buses

RIO – The increase in the price of plane tickets and the recovery of the economy with the advance of vaccination have boosted the demand for bus travel throughout Brazil. The sector expects that by December this year 3.1 million road tickets will be sold, more than the 2.7 million sold in 2019, before the pandemic, according to projections by the Brazilian Association of Land Passenger Transport Companies (Abrati) . The increased demand, however, should lead to higher prices.

According to the companies, demand has been mainly influenced by domestic tourism, as several countries still maintain restrictions. For Abrati, the October 12 holiday proved the greatest demand in bus travel in the country: the number of departures increased by 30% compared to Sete de Setembro. The North and Northeast regions, says Letícia Pineschi, director and advisor at Abrati, have already gone beyond the pre-pandemic period:

— The rest of the country will reach the 2019 level in early December. There is a tendency to switch from plane to bus due to high ticket prices. In the road sector, companies are insuring most of the costs, such as diesel and tire prices. Despite the increase in the number of ticket sales, companies’ revenues will not recover this year.

growing demand

Businessman Marcelo Resende, a partner at Mei Mineiro, which sells typical products from Minas Gerais at Cadeg, uses the Rio-Belo Horizonte line regularly to visit his family and also on business. According to him, the biggest advantage is the cost:





“It’s half the price, and the time is only a little longer than if you went by plane. So it’s worth it. In addition, I have opted to buy bed tickets, to have greater comfort. So far prices have not gone up, and occupancy is always a little more than half. Let’s see how it goes from now on – says Resende.

Data from ClickBus, a website that sells tickets from different companies, show that the average price in the first half of this year was BRL 86, slightly above the BRL 84 in the second half of 2020, but below the BRL 93 in the first half of last year.

For Phillip Klien, president of ClickBus, bus ticket prices tend to rise due to higher demand and higher prices in general. In the airline sector, the increase exceeds 60%, according to the IBGE. Aviation kerosene alone had an increase of 91.7% in the second quarter of this year compared to 2020, according to the industry association, Abear.

— The demand for bus tickets started to gain strength in July. In October, the occupancy rate reached 83%, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The goal is to end the year with an increase of 50% compared to last year and an increase between 10% and 15% compared to 2019. There is repressed demand, airline tickets are more expensive and short bus routes are growing, as the Brazilian is returning to travel — says Klien, noting that the company now has 70% of the routes it had in 2019.

Tourist packages

This movement is also gaining strength with national tourism. Many agencies have been establishing partnerships with regional bus companies when selling tour packages. According to ClickBus, routes between Rio, São Paulo, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Maringá and Florianópolis stand out.

— Many agencies are resuming road excursion projects. These are expected to increase significantly as the pandemic improves and the price of airline tickets rises. There is a greater search for experience trips to places with nature and history. In the New Year, the trip will be by bus — predicts travel consultant Claudia Wischansky.

Gustavo Rodrigues, CEO of Grupo JCA, owner of 1001 and Cometa, forecasts an increase of around 40% in the demand for tickets for the last quarter of this year. Sales, he says, started to gain strength in the last two months.

According to Rodrigues, despite the sector being in a process of gradual recovery, the company is accelerating investments. Earlier this year, he says, 271 new vehicles were purchased. The expectation is to close the year with 1,200. He highlights a 16% increase in corporate chartering.

— Pricing has been a challenge for virtually every segment of the market. On the other hand, there are also opportunities. The savings in traveling by bus in relation to the car, in this current scenario and depending on the route, for example, can reach 50%, considering the price of the traditional ticket — says Rodrigues.





At Rodoviária do Rio (formerly Novo Rio), in the Center, the expectation is to embark 570 thousand people in December, the same level as in the same month in 2019 and almost double the 287 thousand registered last year. According to Bia Lima, spokesperson for the Rodoviária, the movement in the last two months has been increasing. At the terminal, 41 companies offer three thousand destinations.

— The companies have not yet recovered the total occupancy rate of their buses, and this could be recovered in December. But the terminal has the capacity to operate, per hour, on each platform, about 234 departures or arrivals – emphasizes Bia Lima.

new connections

Util, which owns brands such as Sampaio, Brisa and Real Expresso, also expects an increase in demand for this year-end. In addition to tourism, many companies are beginning to return to the office more consistently, driving demand from the corporate market for tickets. Leticia highlights cities such as São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, and Volta Redonda, in Rio.

— We are creating new connections, increasing direct frequencies in order to provide more comfort. We bought 33 new vehicles, some with full beds and others with semi-pilots. We have an area in the company just to meet corporate demand. Beds and semi-beds already account for 12% of sales across the sector, behind business class (30%) and conventional (57%) tickets, the most used.