One of the largest US cryptocurrency brokers has just listed Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Popular memecoin and Dogecoin’s (DOGE) main challenger, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be below its meteoric peak it recently had, but it’s already the 11th cryptocurrency in market value and continues to spread. And now, it’s possible to buy and sell it on Gemini, a New York exchange founded by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

This Monday (15), the exchange announced that it now allows the purchase and sale of SHIB and other currencies and tokens on its platform.

Other important additions are from stablcoin USDC, the AUDIO token, from the Audius music streaming platform, and the RARE token, from the NFT SuperRare art platform.

Shiba Inu saw its popularity soar when Coinbase listed it in mid-September, but since then the Ethereum-based token has only seen a modest increase in value: it’s up 2% in the last 24 hours, with a value of US $0.00005400 at the time of publication of this text, according to CoinGecko data.

Dogecoin, the original cryptocurrency based on the dog meme, saw a massive increase in value earlier this year, from about half a cent to a high of $0.73 in greater. However, with the price around US$0.26, DOGE is 65% below its peak.

SHIB is a much younger challenger than DOGE, who has years of baggage, but the newcomer has tightened the fight. In the last month, SHIB’s price has accelerated rapidly: at its peak, the currency has risen 800% in the month, reaching its new all-time high, recorded on October 26, at US$0.00008616.

On two occasions during the past month, Shiba Inu actually surpassed Dogecoin in terms of total market value in the CoinGecko rankings.

However, SHIB is currently 37% below its October peak, and its $29.7 billion market cap is just below DOGE’s at $34.2 billion. Even now, however, the price of SHIB is up 113% in the last 30 days.

Many memecoins rose sharply in October, while DOGE appreciated less than new rivals such as SAMO and ELON, along with FLOKI and, of course, SHIB.

Memecoins are notoriously volatile and some of those gains were short-lived – but as with Dogecoin before them, the rally was driven by a huge social media frenzy over these digital assets, creating the perfect momentum.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co.