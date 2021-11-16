OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition announced with glow-in-the-dark case

Long awaited, OnePlus finally introduced its new Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition cell phone. As the name implies, this version of the Chinese cell phone consists of a themed edition of the classic Bandai Namco game. Among the novelties of this special cell phone, there are some changes in its look — to adapt to the theme —, new software animations and accessories inspired by the game. See the highlights below.

Thematic features

One of the main features of the device is the presence of a Pac-Man design right below the camera block. The back cover is also full of dots, to represent the balls that the character ate in the game. In the box, there will be a case with drawings of the game’s mazes. His painting is capable of glowing in the dark. When the user unlocks the screen with the fingerprint reader, an animation will appear on the display, with the character running from two ghosts. The system also features special wallpapers, custom icons and other loading animations. In addition, the user will still have a pre-installed copy of the game Pac-Man 256.

other specifications

Pac-Man Edition only modifies the visual and software aspects of the device. This means that this limited version of the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same specifications as the original variant — released in July this year —, which is more powerful. Among the main configurations is the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile platform, 12 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of storage. The rear cameras have a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP monochrome. At the front, there is a 32 MP front lens. To top it off, there’s the 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and Android 11 as the operating system, under the OxygenOS 11.3 interface.

6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Platform

12 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

32 MP Front Camera (Sony IMX615)

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (119.7°) Mono lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, Wi-Fi 6 and dual-SIM

4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging

Android 11 running under the OxygenOS 11.3 interface





Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will begin sales on the international market from this Tuesday (16). It can be purchased for the suggested price of 529 euros (~R$3,304). So, did you like the new Pac-Man themed Nord 2? Would you buy one? Share your opinion with us!