Opposition wins legislative election in Argentina | World

THE opposition coalition in center right Juntos por el Cambio it went out victorious in the argentine legislative elections this Sunday (14), according to the first official results. With more than 90% of the votes counted, Peronism, led by president Alberto Fernández , it went out defeated and must lose control of the Senate. It will be the first time since redemocratization in 1983 that the Peronists will not have the power to set the House’s agenda..

In the city of Buenos Aires, the opposition candidate for the Chamber of Deputies, the former governor Maria Eugenia Vidal, achieved an expressive victory with 48.8% of the votes over Leandro Santoro (40.06%). In Cordoba, the defeat was even greater: Juntos por el Cambio had 54.1% against 24.9% of the government alliance front of all. Peronism also lost in Holy Cross, traditional Kirchnerist province, by 35% against 28.2%.

1 of 1 María Eugenia Vidal, candidate for deputy for Buenos Aires, second from left, celebrates her victory with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of the Argentine capital, third from left, at the headquarters of the opposition coalition’s Together for Change campaign — Photo: Víctor R. Caivano/AP María Eugenia Vidal, candidate for deputy for Buenos Aires, second from the left, celebrates her victory with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of the Argentine capital, third from the left, at the headquarters of the opposition coalition’s Together for Change campaign — Photo: Víctor R. Caivano /AP

Until 9:30 pm, the result in the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s main electoral stronghold, with 38% of voters, showed recovery of Peronism. With 72% of the votes counted, the opponent Diego Santilli had 40.06% of the votes, against 38.4% for Victoria Tolosa Paz.

Read more: After electoral defeat, Fernández announces that he will send an economic program to Congress



In the city of Buenos Aires, according to surveys, the winner was former governor María Eugenia Vidal. the economist of far right Javier Milei would be elected, making the “libertarians” the third largest force in the federal capital, as well as in the primaries.

The left, however, represented by the alliance Front of Izquierda, also repeating the result of September, would have reached the position of third political force in the country.

Previous figures show, however, that the Peronist defeat was smaller than that suffered in September, in the primaries, and that it led to a reorganization of the cabinet under the command of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

Increased voter turnout

In a statement shortly after the polls closed, the Ministry of the Interior, Peter’s Wado, stated that there was 72% participation. The figure shows an increase in interest in relation to the primaries, which had 66% attendance.

President Alberto Fernández made a statement on TV, directly from Olivos’ home, shortly after the results were released. He said he hoped the opposition would be “responsible and open to dialogue, to generate progress for the country.” He also declared that it is time to “look ahead” and spoke of the various challenges facing the country, including “economic reactivation and the health emergency”.

Fernández added that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to whom the country owes US$ 44 billion, is a priority and must be a State policy. He launched provocations to the opposition by criticizing the country’s indebtedness. He stated that “he knows he made mistakes”, but that he will fulfill the commitment made in 2019. “Pessimism is contagious, but so is hope.”

Opposition leader and former president Mauricio Macri He stated earlier that “the next two years are going to be difficult for Argentina, but Juntos por el Cambio will act with great responsibility, helping to make the transition as orderly as possible, so that the country can be put back together. in the correct course.”

the deputy Maximum Kirchner, vice president’s son, Cristina Kirchner, said that Peronism did not do well in the primaries because the government “took steps to attack the economic consequences of the macrism and the pandemic, it didn’t take steps to win elections,” he said. Cristina did not travel to Santa Cruz, where she resides, to vote, because she is recovering from a recent surgery.

Santilli said that Juntos por el Cambio is “the opposition with responsibility”, in an attempt to detach its candidacy from the ultra-right opposition represented by economist Javier Milei.

Fernández and Cristina have different views on how to deal with debt. The president believes it is necessary to restructure and make the payment, while the vice president is betting on gaining more time and, therefore, being able to use more funds for social spending.

In the economy, the country is facing a difficult task. THE inflation is accumulated at 52.5% per year and the unemployment, around 20.2%, while 40% of the population is in poverty. To contain the figure and social tension, the government bet on a price freeze on 1,400 products that will last until January.