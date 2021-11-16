Palmeiras faces reality. 83 matches in 2021 wore out the team. Will save players until the final of Libertadores – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

Abel Ferreira was really bothered at Maracanã.

The defeat for Fluminense had two devastating effects on his planning for the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, in 12 days.

The first, in relation to the remote dream of winning the Brazilian Nationals. The Portuguese, addicted to mathematical projections in soccer tournaments, knows that he lost a fundamental match for the very few chances of Palmeiras.

Your club has a game more than Atlético Mineiro, the leader with a ten-point advantage. With only six games left for Palmeiras in the Brazilian Nationals. Abel, surrendered, the 2021 national tournament died. They just need points to secure entry into the 2022 Libertadores group stage, should their team lose the Libertadores decision to Flamengo.

This is a consequence.

But another much deeper and more important one has to do with the grave mistake he admits to having made. Not to field Veron and not Patrick de Paula.

The one of underestimating the wear of the accumulation of games in the Brazilian Nationals. The Portuguese was excited about the confidence that the six straight tournament victories brought to Palmeiras. It was what he wanted to get psychologically very well in Montevideo.

But the Maracanã game was a reality check. And that subtly the physical department tried to show the technician. Players are tired.

Palmeiras has already played 83 matches in 2021.

The team reached the final of Paulista, also in the Libertadores decision, fell in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. And he has already played 32 matches at the Brazilian Nationals. All of this corresponds to the 2021 season. But the 2020 one invaded this year.

And the club played in the 2020 Brazilian Nationals, won the 2020 Libertadores, the 2020 Copa do Brasil. It lost the Supercopa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana.

The year was and continues to be absurdly intense.

To make matters worse, the proximity of summer already increases the temperature, emphasizing the wear and tear of athletes.

There are still São Paulo, on Wednesday, at Allianz Parque; Fortaleza, in Ceará, on Saturday; and Atlético Mineiro, on Tuesday, the 23rd, at Allianz Parque.

Three games before the match for Libertadores against Flamengo, in Uruguay, on the 27th.

Abel Ferreira had information just yesterday and would watch between last night and this morning, the rout that Flamengo imposed on São Paulo. Not only to understand how Renato Gaúcho assembles the team without Arrascaeta, who may not physically reach the decision 100%. But, to verify, what had already been warned.

By leaps and bounds, Renato has managed to save energy from his main players. They are constantly being replaced or not even on the field. In case of any doubt, the technician stops them from climbing.

The time has come for Abel. It will save players in these three matches leading up to the Libertadores final. Felipe Melo, Luan, Dudu and Deyverson are suspended and won’t face São Paulo. Ron and Gustavo Scarpa have two yellow cards. It won’t be surprising if they were suspended in the derby and didn’t travel to Fortaleza.

It would be excellent for Palmeiras to beat the leader of the Brazilian, the mighty Atlético Mineiro, in the last match before the decision in Montevideo. Even more so with the confrontation taking place at Allianz Parque, with the support of the fans.

But Abel Ferreira will analyze ten times if he will place all his main players. He knows that Cuca will bet on the best formation, to impose himself against the club that took his undefeated team from the Libertadores.

Abel cannot, however, risk losing Gustavo Gómez, Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Felipe Melo, Ron, by injury.

The Portuguese no longer wants to be carried away by emotion, by excitement.

It’s no use exposing, putting at risk winning the Libertadores, for the pleasure of being Brazilian vice champion.

He knows that physically Flamengo is very strong. With players coming from an injury, very well prepared, rested. Like David Luiz and Filipe Luís. The defender played yesterday. And the left flank was ready to play, but Renato Gaúcho decided to let him rest.

“While we had legs and heads, I think the team kept the focus, it was organized, now when the game reached 60, 70, 80 minutes, the mistakes in passing and positioning that are not normal for the team were notorious. physical abilities”, the coach let slip yesterday, after the defeat at Maracanã.

If Fluminense, which is a team much less technically gifted than Flamengo, imposed itself, the risk of defeat would be enormous if Palmeiras enter the final in Montevideo worn out, against Renato Gaúcho’s team.

Hence the painful decision.

Before thinking about the result, in his obsession with winning every game, the Portuguese will analyze with absolute physical care Palmeiras’ lineup in these last three matches before the Libertadores final.

And if he has to not cast important players, facilitating the work of São Paulo, Fortaleza and, above all, Atlético Mineiro, Abel Ferreira will not think twice.

The time is to focus.

Opt for the Libertadores final.

Palmeiras players are worn out.

They couldn’t stand the absurd 83-match marathon…

Cristiano Ronaldo has a rare watch, valued at R$2.4 million