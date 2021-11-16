Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira could be close to living together

Paolla Olvieira and Diogo Nogueira have been together for almost five months, and their relationship has been very successful on the web since its official announcement by the artists.

Because of this, the music star wrote a song inspired by the actress, called “Flor de Caña”, which was recently featured in a clip, and Renata Capucci, reporter for “Fantástico”, accompanied the day of recording.

“Has anyone ever written music for you in your life?”, she asked Paolla Oliveira in an interview.

“No, no, no. Quite the opposite. Look at the smile!”, replied the actress. “Did you write the song and tell him how or was it something that happened together?”, she asked Diogo Nogueira.

“I stayed in contact with my partners, Rodrigo Leite and Cau Ique, for two or three days. And we kept communicating through Whatsapp, because they live in São Paulo”, explained the singer.

“But I didn’t say anything. Then, we would lie down, we would be in our seats, and I would say: ‘quickly, quickly… I’m going to write something here’”, he added.

See+: Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira decide to increase their family and introduce a new member

Finally, Paolla Oliveira hinted that, although she and Diogo Nogueira are not yet living together, this moment is about to arrive:

No. If when we are together we don’t live a more intense life, close. In a little while, it’s a show on one side, a soap opera on the other. So, it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together”.

FOLLOWING THE HIDDEN SHOW IN THE COXIA

Last Monday night, November 8th, Diogo Nogueira received friends and some guests for an intimate show in São Paulo. The samba singer sang to the audience to spread the word about Rio’s culture. While the show was going on, Paolla Oliveira, the artist’s girlfriend, followed everything from the aisle.

The area on the side of the stage was visible to part of the audience and they were able to identify the artist, who even looked outside and waved at the people present. The event took place at Teatro Bradesco, on the west side of the city of São Paulo.

See+: Paolla Oliveira exchanges passionate looks with Diogo Nogueira at a concert

Since the resumption of commercial activities in the state began, Rio de Janeiro promotes the city to potential tourists. It was exactly what the artist did, as part of the project “Rio is still beautiful and close”. And it’s no lie: for those who live in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro is an option even for those who drive.

The presence of the actress at events with her boyfriend is already a separate event. After all, Paolla is one of the most striking names among young actors today. No wonder, when she appears at shows she is quick and discreet, like this Monday.

Photo: Francisco Cepeda / AgNews

MAIN NEWS

‘Round 6’ director talks about safety on set after Alex Baldwin’s tragedy

Tadeu Schmidt says goodbye to ‘Fantástico’ and bursts into tears

Manu Gavassi wins EMA for best Brazilian artist

Adele Talks About Drinking Excess and Divorce: ‘I Wasn’t Happy’

Farm 13: Dynho Alves is immune to the dynamics of Roça