Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira promise ‘surprise’ but frustrate fans at ‘Fantástico’ | Television



Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira at ‘Fantástico’ – Reproduction

Published 11/15/2021 15:58

Rio – Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira gave an interview to “Fantástico” this Sunday and ended up frustrating the fans. The chat was announced in advance and the couple promised a “surprise”. Since then, internet users and lovers of the couple have speculated about the possible pregnancy of the actress. However, the participation in the Sunday was only to release the video for the song “Flor de Caña”, which the samba dancer made for his beloved.

Diogo told how it was to compose the song and Paolla revealed that she cried when she heard that her boyfriend would present her with a song. “I stayed in contact with my partners, Rodrigo Leite and Cau Ique, for two or three days. And we kept communicating on Whatsapp, because they live in São Paulo. But I didn’t say anything. Then we lay down. , we were in places, and I said: ‘Quickly, quickly… I’m going to write something here,'” recalled Diogo Nogueira.

Together for five months, Paolla and Diogo told that they still don’t live together. But they are on the way. “No. If when we’re together we don’t live a more intense life, close… In a little while it’s a show for one side, soap for another. So, it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together”, explained Paolla .