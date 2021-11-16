Paraguay declares war, and Pedro takes drastic decision · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will make a drastic decision after Paraguay, led by Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), declare war against Brazil in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will be the first to volunteer in the army to fight the rival country at the front and will shock everyone on the Globo telenovela.

On air from November 22nd chapter , Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will appear by surprise in the Chamber of Deputies in a session called by Caxias (Jackson Antunes) for voluntary recruitment to fight the war.

When the registration starts, Luísa’s lover (Mariana Ximenes) will ask to speak. “I would like to thank you. I take this opportunity and apologize for using the prerogative of the title of emperor to get ahead of everyone. I have a very important reason”, will begin to address the almighty.

“I insist on being the number one volunteer”, the monarch will add in the sequence, leaving Caxias and the other parliamentarians present at the session completely stunned.

Meanwhile, in another section of the serial, the sisters Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will prohibit Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) from enlisting to fight in the war.

Recently, the author Alessandro Marson delivered that the serial ends in the Paraguay War (1864-1870). “The dramatic arc of the telenovela is war. So, we had a moment of preparation, then we move on to this second phase in 64, which is the year of the princesses’ wedding, which is the same year as the invasion of Mato Grosso, for Solano López (1827-1870) that will happen in a little while”, he delivered.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

