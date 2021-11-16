Passengers are left out of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s cruise and boarding becomes confusion

Anvisa determined that the ships operate at 75% of full capacity, but all cabins were sold; company responsible for sales of packages explained

Reproduction/Instagram/zezedicamargoeluciano/11.15.2021 Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano are celebrating their 30-year career on a cruise ship



The boarding of the cruise is part of the celebrations of the duo’s 30-year career Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano ended in confusion last Sunday, 14th, at the Port of Santos. The friction happened because, when boarding the MSC Preziosa vessel, several passengers discovered that their cabins were no longer available, as it was determined by Anvisa on October 29 of this year that, due to the pandemic, the ships must operate with 75% of the its full capacity in the 2021/2022 season. In a note sent to Young pan, MSC informed that the cruise was chartered by a music production and events company and, as a result, “the commercialization of cabins, dissemination, management of reservations, as well as the provision of information and guidance to customers on the requirements of boarding and the cruise program are the responsibility of the charter company”.

MSC also emphasized that it is following what was determined by the Anvisa, which also required passengers to board only after full vaccination and a negative test for the Covid-19 in hands. The company Promoação, responsible for the sale of the cabins, informed that, after the determinations made by Anvisa, “it tirelessly sought alternatives to impact the smallest possible number of passengers”. One of the measures taken was to cancel the embarkation of guests of the sponsors and artists who will perform on the ship. However, the company still needed to contact around 250 passengers by phone and email last Saturday, 13th, to inform them that they could not board. “Passengers who contacted the Promotion or its representatives were informed that, at their own risk, they could go to the Port of Santos and wait for withdrawals”, explained the company in a note.

As there were dropouts, many passengers who attended the Port of Santos were able to board. People who did not have the full vaccination course or Covid-19 test did not enter the ship. In total, around 90 people were left without boarding and, according to the Promotion, they will receive assistance and will be able to board another ship with an equivalent cabin. The injured passenger will also be able to postpone the trip to 2022 or get their money back. Wanted by Young pan, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s press office said that since the Anvisa decree was released, the company responsible for sales of the cruise ship “É o Amor – 30 anos” has been trying to solve the problem. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by a decision that is not ours and we are available for whatever is necessary”, declared the team of the country duo in a statement.