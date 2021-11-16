“Patient Esperanza” may be the second case of spontaneous HIV cure

A woman from Argentina, known as “Paciente Esperanza”, may be the second person in the world to be cured of HIV by the action of her own immune system, without the need for a stem cell transplant. The finding was released this Tuesday, 16, by Argentine and American researchers in the journal Anais de Medicina Interna.

According to the scientists, the patient had the virus undetectable for more than eight years and, after analyzing 1.188 billion mononuclear cells from peripheral blood and 503 million mononuclear cells from placental tissues, the virus that causes AIDS was not found.

In the publication, they report that observations suggest that a “sterilizing cure” has occurred, an extremely rare but possible event in people living with HIV. However, they make the reservation that this is an episode that has never been empirically proven.

The woman, whose identity was preserved, is called “Paciente Esperanza” in reference to the city where she lives.

Last year, a 66-year-old woman was also singled out as a case of spontaneous cure for the virus.