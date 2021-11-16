PC version of Seven Knights 2 is released in Beta stage, but the quality level is disappointing ⋆

Last week, as I reported here on MMORPGBR, a Netmarble promoted the debut of the interesting Seven Knights 2. The title drew attention because of the beautiful graphics and, in general, the players who gave the adventure a chance enjoyed the experience. And now, it looks like PC gamers will also be able to take a look at the game. After all, a version for these devices has just been released. However, there is a caveat: the quality of the “port” disappoints… let’s understand this story better?

It was through the official website of the game that Netmarble has released the PC version of the recently released Seven Knights 2. Right on the download page, the devs make it clear that this is a Beta version. However, even though it is a material that will still be improved, the initial quality caught the attention in a very negative way. For starters, it seems that the new version was released without any kind of adaptation, in other words, the experience is similar to what would be verified if we were using an emulator. In other words, the interface is the same as the mobile version and not even the “virtual joystick” was removed.

This type of “port” has become something very common in the mobile games segment, in other words, the developers draw attention, saying that the game also has a PC version, but they don’t even bother to make minimal adjustments. Of course, as Seven Knights 2 is still in Beta stage on PCs, it wouldn’t be fair to say that things aren’t going to get better. However, considering what has been happening in the segment, we can say that the improvement (if it happens) will not be as significant. Anyway, I suggest you take a look in order to draw your own conclusions.