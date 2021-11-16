Pedestrians are woken to music after car sound

After a tense night, pedestrians were surprised with a sound car and quickly the production of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) cut the sound of PlayPlus — streaming platform — and put on a song to disguise it.

Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo were outside taking care of the animals when they were startled by a sound coming from the surroundings of the headquarters.

Guilherme Araújo and Marina, stay together, forget it out here. Be careful with Dayane, be careful!

Marina, who was tending the cow, stopped, looked around in surprise and the audio was cut off. The trio had to return to the house where they were confined with music to drown out the noise coming from outside.

The platform camera continued filming the pedestrians, but without audio for a few minutes, until the sound was activated and, surprised, the participants commented on the matter. “What happened?” asked Sol. “Where were you?” asked Gui Araujo to Rico.

Me, Marina and Bil were out there. And then we started to hear a sound. Where we were, it was too high…

, said Rico Melquiades when he was interrupted by a production warning:

“Attention, failure to comply with the rules can lead to punishment.” The pawn fell silent and they changed the subject.

O UOL got in touch with RecordTV to find out what happened, but still got no response. As soon as the report gets the other side, this text will be updated.