Pedestrians win special dinner after winning dynamics

by

After a day with a lot of fire in the hay, some pedestrians from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) had a night of refreshment with lots of pizza and wine after winning a sponsored dynamic this afternoon in the rural reality show.

Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves were the lucky ones, who celebrated and made some special gifts.

Guys, a toast to the champions of the competition and the future millionaire. A little wine for us! Oh, today it’s on me, the farmer, you can write it down there. Gui Araujo

“At two months, it’s already approaching the final,” said Sthefane. We spent two months, final weeks, a toast to the warriors who made it,” added Gui Araujo. “Countdown for us to see who we really love,” declared MC Gui.

“Health and success, a toast to our family,” Mileide continued, sending a kiss to her son Yhudy, the result of her relationship with ex-husband Wesley Safadão.

“Wow, there’s wine, Mileide!”, cheered MC Gui upon arriving at the venue, and the influencer screamed with joy. “Lie! […] I’m really happy because there’s wine! My God, everything I needed,” said the pawn.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 8

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 8

Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 8

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 8

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 8

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 8

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 8

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 8

Tiago was the 8th eliminated

Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…

Play/Playplus

After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?

0.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.10%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.17%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.96%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

26.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

28.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 31101 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.