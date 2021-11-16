Pedestrians win special dinner after winning dynamics

After a day with a lot of fire in the hay, some pedestrians from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) had a night of refreshment with lots of pizza and wine after winning a sponsored dynamic this afternoon in the rural reality show.

Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves were the lucky ones, who celebrated and made some special gifts.

Guys, a toast to the champions of the competition and the future millionaire. A little wine for us! Oh, today it’s on me, the farmer, you can write it down there. Gui Araujo

“At two months, it’s already approaching the final,” said Sthefane. We spent two months, final weeks, a toast to the warriors who made it,” added Gui Araujo. “Countdown for us to see who we really love,” declared MC Gui.

“Health and success, a toast to our family,” Mileide continued, sending a kiss to her son Yhudy, the result of her relationship with ex-husband Wesley Safadão.

“Wow, there’s wine, Mileide!”, cheered MC Gui upon arriving at the venue, and the influencer screamed with joy. “Lie! […] I’m really happy because there’s wine! My God, everything I needed,” said the pawn.

