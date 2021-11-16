Pelé honors Hamilton after winning the São Paulo GP: “Glorious day” | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s celebration under the Brazilian flag after his victory in the São Paulo GP this Sunday, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, was celebrated by some of the biggest names in the national sport. Among them is Pelé, the King of Football, who congratulated the Mercedes driver on the triumph and even autographed a shirt for the Brazilian football team for the Brit.

– A wonderful performance. A day as glorious for you, Lewis Hamilton, as it is for us Brazilians. It’s great to see an F1 driver raise our flag on the podium. Thanks for being who you are – said the former player in the publication.

Pelé autographs Brazilian national team jersey for Lewis Hamilton after winning the F1 São Paulo GP

– For Lewis. We are world champions. From his friend Pelé – says the signature of the King, on the shirt worn by the Seleção in the 1970 World Cup.

– For Lewis. We are world champions. From his friend Pelé – says the signature of the King, on the shirt worn by the Seleção in the 1970 World Cup.

The publication of the Brazilian national team’s idol also received comments from another star, Roberto Dinamite:

– Wonderful victory! you are 10.

In September, after Hamilton’s 100th F1 victory at the Russian GP, ​​Pelé also used the net to congratulate the Briton – while he was still hospitalized and recovering from the removal of a tumor in his intestine.

A day after going from 20th to fifth place in the qualifying race at the Interlagos Autodrome, having started from the back of the grid after being disqualified for an irregularity in the rear wing, the Mercedes driver started from tenth place this Sunday and needed 19 laps to gain eight places, until he caught up with rival Max Verstappen and finally overcame him on lap 59.

Lewis Hamilton reproduced Ayrton Senna's gesture with the Brazilian flag after winning the F1 São Paulo GP

At the shouts of “Senna” from the Brazilian fans in the stands, the seven-time champion paraded after gymnast Rebeca Andrade’s banner with the Brazilian flag in her hands, emulating the gesture of the three-time champion and his idol in Formula 1. The triumph was the pilot’s sixth in the season 2021.

Hamilton dedicates victory in São Paulo to Senna and Brazil