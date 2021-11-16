Pelé texts Lewis Hamilton: ‘Thanks for being who you are’

The tribute that Lewis Hamilton paid to Brazil in the commemoration of the victory at the São Paulo Formula 1 GP last Sunday has borne fruit and beautiful messages of thanks. This Monday, the Brit received a message from Pelé. The “King of Football” published a photo on his social networks holding a Brazilian national team shirt with the words: “For Lewis. We are world champions. From my friend Pelé”.

“A wonderful performance. A day as glorious for you, Lewis Hamilton, as it is for us Brazilians. It’s great to see a Formula 1 driver raise our flag on the podium. Thank you for being who you are”, wrote Pelé in the publication.

Lewis Hamilton rose to the top spot on the podium at Interlagos after overcoming a string of penalties leading up to the main event and the sprint race. The Mercedes driver climbed the peloton and went on to follow closely the Dutchman Max Verstappen, leader of the drivers’ world championship. After intense pressure and overtaking attempts, the Brit finally managed to take the lead and stayed that way until the final banner.

After receiving the checkered flag, Lewis Hamilton greeted the audience at the São Paulo autodrome and asked for the Brazilian standard, with which he paraded in his car, just like Ayrton Senna, in one of his most remarkable victories in the category. On the podium, the Brit kept the Brazilian flag. Moved, he thanked the audience for their great support.

With the surprising result in Brazil, Hamilton shortened the distance to Verstappen. Now, 14 points separate the two drivers in the standings. The next Formula 1 challenge is on Sunday, in Qatar, which will host for the first time a race in the largest category in world motorsport.

