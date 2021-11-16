Penile cancer causes 400 deaths in Brazil each year, research points out

The most indicated is surgery to remove the tumor after diagnosis I Photo: Marcelo Camargo | Brazil Agency

More associated with poor regions of the planet, penile cancer causes 400 deaths in Brazil every year, pointed out a survey by the AC Camargo Cancer Center hospital, which analyzed data from the Ministry of Health available on Datasus between 2008 and 2018.

According to the leader of the Reference Center for Urological Tumors at the AC Camargo Cancer Center and one of the researchers, Stênio de Cássio Zequi, the annual average of cases of people who developed the disease in Brazil during the research period ranged between 2.9 and 6, 8 per 100,000 inhabitants. In Europe, the average is less than 1 and in the United States it is 0.6.

The researcher Stênio de Cássio Zequi also said that there is an approximate wait of seven to eight months between the appearance of a lesion and the identification of the disease in public health services in Brazil, which can affect the treatment, since the most indicated is surgery to remove the tumor, as the disease does not respond well to chemotherapy or radiotherapy. In case the cancer has spread, amputation is more recommended and this practice grew 40% between 2008 and 2018. With information from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.



