PF investigates post that attacks and exposes son of senator Fabiano Contarato on social media | Holy Spirit

The Federal Police of Espírito Santo is investigating a post made on social networks with aggressive messages that expose the image of the son of senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede), who represents Espírito Santo in the Federal Senate.

Contarato filed a police report with the PF Superintendency on Monday night (15) after learning about the publication, in which he and his son Gabriel, aged seven (and therefore, underage) appear.

The image was taken on the morning of the same day, when the parliamentarian took the child to the beach, in Itapoã, Vila Velha, in Greater Vitória.

In a post made on Facebook and published on Giovani Loureiro’s profile, Contarato is called “unhappy” and “shameless”. The author of the publication also claims that the senator took his “adopted son to the beach to do marketing”.

In a statement, Contarato stated that the post is prejudiced and stressed that his son was exposed.

“Nothing was as painful, however, as seeing his gratuitous outrage against Gabriel, an innocent seven-year-old child, who had his image exposed on the networks and was despised just for being my son and, above all, for being the result of adoption,” he said. the senator in the text.

Elsewhere, Contarato points out that he will not tolerate aggression against his children and their family. In September of this year, he, who is married to a man and has two children, asked the Legislative Police to investigate businessman Otávio Fakhoury for homophobia.

“I will not be intimidated by these despicable attacks. I filed a police report with the Federal Police today, and I will arrange for the perpetrator to be held responsible.

Although the photo was taken during the walk, Contarato states that he was not approached by the author of the publication during the period he was on the beach. He became aware of the publication after it began to circulate and be shared on social networks.

In a statement, the Federal Police clarified that “the posts will be investigated because, in addition to being aggressive, they also exposed a photograph of the senator’s son, who is a minor”.

Initial measures necessary for the investigation have already been taken, according to the PF.

This Tuesday, the publications of the profile of Giovani Loureiro appear unavailable. The reporter got in touch with him and awaits his return.

Read the full note sent by Fabiano Contarato:

After fulfilling an official mission at COP-26 and spending days away from my family, this Monday morning (15), I received an irrefutable request from my seven-year-old son Gabriel: “Daddy, take me to the beach to make a little castle of sand!” he said.

I have already been the victim of countless pocketnarist radicals, who feel entitled to harass those who reject their anti-civilizing political theses. Although no one has the right to embarrass someone for political differences, I have always understood that this is a price to be paid for opting for public life.

Fearing some complication of this nature, I nodded to my son’s request, warning him that we would have to leave the beach in case anyone bothered us during the walk. So we went to Praia de Itapuã today, around 11:30 am, and I was happy to provide this modicum of leisure to my little Gabriel.

Everything seemed to be going well: we returned, after this brief recreational walk, without any inconvenience. A few hours later, I received a print, first on Whatsapp and then on my Instagram account, reporting a prejudiced post that attacked me and oozed unacceptable hatred towards my little Gabriel.

Mr. Giovani Loureiro’s post called me “trash”, “traitor”, “unhappy”, “shameless” and “shit senator”. Nothing was as painful, however, as seeing your gratuitous outrage against Gabriel, an innocent seven-year-old child, who had his image exposed in the networks and was despised just for being my son and, above all, for being the result of an adoption. Hate is a perverse disease: it dehumanizes its victims and subjects them to all sorts of violence.

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), in its art. 18, says that it is “everyone’s duty to ensure the dignity of children and adolescents, keeping them safe from any inhuman, violent, terrifying, vexatious or embarrassing treatment”.

I will not tolerate any act of aggression against my children and my family. They will not intimidate me with these despicable attacks. I filed a police report with the Federal Police today and I will arrange for the perpetrator of this aggression to be held accountable.

I hope that, if Mr. Giovani Loureiro is a father, he will be able to reflect on this infamous act and not repeat this vileness against innocent children, who cannot be deterred by disputes of a political nature. The interests of helpless minors must be placed above all this.

In my house, love will always conquer hate!