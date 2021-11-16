Pfizer Announces Generic Pill Manufacturing Agreement for Covid-19 for 95 Countries | Coronavirus

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced, this Tuesday (16), a voluntary license agreement that will allow the manufacture and supply of generics for its pill to Covid-19.

With the deal, generic manufacturers around the world who obtain a sublicense will be able to manufacture the drug and supply it to 95 countries. O Brazil, however, is not included in this list.: the country will have to buy the drug directly from Pfizer, probably at higher prices than the generic versions.

PAXLOVID: what is the pill against covid that Pfizer says has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

NOT VACCINATED HAVE NO TIME: Brazilian reports ‘race for vaccine’ in Austria after government imposed lockdown for ‘non-immunized’

To the American newspaper “The New York Times”, Brazilian Felipe Carvalho, coordinator of the NGO Doctors Without Borders campaign for access to medicines in Brazil, lamented the country’s exclusion from the agreement.

“It is scandalous that a country with a heavy load [na pandemia] how Brazil is once again left behind in terms of access to treatment”, said Carvalho. Until Monday (15), the country had already registered 611,384 deaths by Covid-19.

Carvalho recalled that, although Brazil is considered a high-middle-income country, 75% of Brazilians depend exclusively on the SUS – and few can afford expensive treatments.

Other countries – such as Libya, China, Cuba, Iraq, Russia and Jamaica – were also excluded from the agreement.

Generic makers have until Dec. 6 to express an interest in making the drug; Brazilian manufacturers will be able to participate, but their “versions” of the drug will only be able to be exported – and not sold to the national market, according to the “Associated Press”.

Under the agreement, Pfizer will not receive royalties – a kind of “copyright” – on sales in low-income countries and will waive them on sales in all countries covered by the treaty, as long as Covid-19 remains a public health emergency .

Earlier this month, the company had announced that its experimental tablet against Covid-19, the Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease by 89%. The remedy is used in combination with the ritonavir, an antiviral used to treat HIV. Tests with the drug in Brazil began last week.

At the end of October, pharmaceutical company Merck – known in Brazil as MSD – also announced an agreement to manufacture generics for its pill against Covid-19, molnupirvir. The agreement should facilitate the access of 105 low- and middle-income countries to the drug, but Brazil was also not included in the list.