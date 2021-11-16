Pharmacy chains enter the government’s crosshairs

BRASÍLIA — The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) decided to investigate five of the main drugstore chains in the country, for evidence of violation of data protection of consumers served. For the agency, there is a lack of transparency in the process of obtaining and handling personal information provided to companies by customers.

Raia Drogasil, Drogarias Pacheco, Drogaria São Paulo, Pague Menos and Panvel will have up to ten days to provide clarification. Notifications have already been sent to companies by the Secretariat, which is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The provision of personal information, such as the CPF, subject to a discount on the product or service being offered, is one of the justifications for opening a preliminary investigation. Customers are often unaware of how these data will be used by establishments, says Senacon.

Information from health plans and agreements with associations and class entities also concerns Senacon’s technical area. The agency wants to know how the relationships involving the sharing of data between drugstores, laboratories and doctors’ offices take place.

A source in charge of the case acknowledged that it is common practice to give the CPF number, for example, in exchange for discounts or other benefits.

However, with the entry into force of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the regulation given to the collection, use, processing and storage of data gained new proportions, with the aim of ensuring greater protection for the consumer.

When the company makes discounts and promotions conditional on customer registration, it is buying consumer data without telling them, which violates the LGPD, argue the technicians.

Therefore, citizens must be informed in advance, in a clear and transparent manner, about who will have access, what their data will be used for, for how long, with whom they will be shared, among other information. Consent is void if obtained in a misleading or abusive way.

Drugstores have already suffered sanctions

Procons and other consumer protection agencies have already applied sanctions to drugstores in some states. There was a case of a pharmacy that required digital biometrics.

In a preliminary assessment, Senacon considers that the behavior adopted by drugstores demonstrates a common practice in the consumer market, which can be considered abusive, due to the lack of transparency.

As, in many cases, consumers are not informed of the purpose for which data collection is used, this could be interpreted as a breach of good faith.

The legislation in force determines that the obtaining of the consumer’s consent must occur in writing, or by other means capable of demonstrating that there was an expression of the holder’s will. If in writing, the agreement must be a clause highlighted in the contract.

Now, companies will have to answer how they obtain consumer data, what information is collected, how it is handled and used, among other questions. They also need to clarify whether discounts are only granted upon presentation of this data.

The drugstores Raia Drogasil, Drogarias Pacheco, Drogaria São Paulo, Pague Menos and Panvel have not yet responded to GLOBO’s contact.