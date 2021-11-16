PHOTO: Speculated against Gilbert Durinho, Khamzat Chimaev poses with a rifle and challenges Nate Diaz

Amid speculation of a confrontation with the Brazilian Gilbert Durinho, Khamzat Chimaev keeps firing his “challenge machine gun”, this time almost literally. The target of the time was again Nate Diaz.

Last Sunday (14), Khamzat Chimaev published, on his official Twitter profile, a photo in which he appears holding a rifle and a pistol. In the caption, the Swedish-naturalized Russian challenged the youngest of the “Diaz brothers”.

“I’m coming, 209 @NateDiaz209,” Chimaev wrote, referring to the number “209,” the area code for Stockton, Nate’s hometown, and Nick Diaz and used with pride by the brothers.

This wasn’t the first time Chimaev had challenged Diaz. right after defeating Li Jingliang, at the UFC 267, in October, the Swede made public his desire to face the American. At the press conference at the same event, Dana White guaranteed that she would make the proposal to Nate Diaz, who has only one more fight in his contract with Ultimate.

Khamzat Chimaev debuted in the UFC in July 2020 and very quickly became a phenomenon of popularity for the organization. This is due to the fact that he achieved three overwhelming victories in two months, two of them in a space of just ten days. After that, the Swede was away for over a year and even considered retirement due to complications related to Covid-19.

If Chimaev is a recent phenomenon, Nate Diaz it has carried this status for a long time. The American is one of the most popular fighters of the entire UFC squad and gained even more notoriety by defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 196, in 2016. Diaz’s moment, however, is not the best, with three losses in his last four fights.