PHOTOS: Pousada in SC recreates ‘Chaves’ village and internet bomb

With the help of family members, owner Thiago Nascimento Oliveira brought to life one of the most iconic scenarios on Mexican TV

Fan of the Mexican TV show Chaves and with a talent for handicrafts, the owner of an inn in Garopaba, in the south of Santa Catarina, recreated the iconic scene of the village there.

The intention was to pay homage to Roberto Bolaños, creator of the series and interpreter of the famous boy who was hiding in a barrel, and also to lead the audience to relive affective memories, but the scenario enchanted people and took on other directions.

Inn owner in Garopaba recreates a village from the series ‘Chaves’ – Press Release/ND Scenery was ready two weeks ago and was handcrafted – Press Release/ND Fans can now visit the space – Disclosure/ND

“It took on a proportion that we had not imagined. We are even a little scared, because we are a very familiar inn. We do the cleaning, maintenance, all alone. We received one message a day. And this holiday alone, I answered more than 250”, says the owner of the place, Thiago Nascimento Oliveira.

By hand, he recreated every detail of the famous village of Chaves, with the support of his parents Aladio Sebastião Oliveira and Nilza Nascimento Kletemberg.

“Two years ago, I was decorating the inn with a Mexican theme and I went looking for some items. On the internet, I found two dolls, Chaves and Kiko. When I hit my eye, all that memory came, a good memory of running home from school to watch the show”, he says.

Inspired and nostalgic, Oliveira, then, decided in the garage of the Inn Recanto La Ballena, located on Praia da Gamboa, to give life to one of the most famous scenarios on the small screens since the 1980s.

“There was a space here that I always looked at and thought: maybe it would be possible to build the village here”, he recalls.

The guess worked. Two weeks ago, he finished the set and already has plans to recreate one of the village’s houses, number 8, for guests. As well as, in the future, Mr. Madruga’s house.

“For now it is an illustrative scenario. According to some episodes of the program, Chaves didn’t live in the barrel, he just hid there. His house was No. 8, in honor of channel 8 on Televisa, where it was shown. This room has never been shown, but we are going to create it”, he reveals.

For those who want to stay, the inn has six apartments, three for couples and three for families.

