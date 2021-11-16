PIS/Pasep: See who is entitled to the accumulated amount

the shares of PIS/Pasep already accumulate a total of BRL 22 billion in Federal Savings Bank. According to the bank, the amounts are available for withdrawals by workers who are entitled, which are those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988.

However, workers must pay attention to the stipulated period for the redemption of the benefit. Caixa Econômica informed that the amounts may be withdrawn until May 31, 2025, otherwise, they will be sent to the Union’s coffers permanently. The deadline may seem distant, but the best thing to be done is the immediate withdrawal.

It is noteworthy that the withdrawal can be carried out by both the holders and the heirs, if the worker has died. In addition, quotas are valid for workers from private initiatives and public servants.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

For amounts of up to R$3,000, withdrawals can be made using the citizen card and password, at Caixa’s ATMs or lottery outlets.

For higher amounts, it will be necessary to go to a Caixa branch and present an official identification document with a photo. This option is also valid for those who do not have a relationship with the institution.

For heirs, in cases of death of the holder, it will be necessary to present certain documentation proving the link with the deceased, in addition to a Death Certificate or inventory. The redemption must also take place in person at a Caixa Econômica branch.

PIS/Pasep allowance will be readjusted in 2022

Workers and beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will have their monthly fee readjusted to R$ 1,200 in 2022. This may happen due to the latest estimate of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to information, this year’s inflation may be closed at R$ 9.1%. It is the basis of prices in the general Brazilian market, which defines the value of the minimum wage, food products, rentals, car prices and other consumer items.

Annually, the national floor must be readjusted according to the INPC of the previous year. This gives the 50 million salaried citizens purchasing power, albeit very limited. Of this amount, around 24 million are Social Security insured.

The INSS, as well as other bodies, programs and benefits, is strictly linked to the minimum wage. In this sense, when it is changed, the amounts transferred to the public served are also corrected. Check out the impact of the readjustment of the national floor in some areas.

Impact of the minimum wage on PIS/PASEP

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract every year. It is distributed according to date of birth or Social Identification Number (NIS) to employees in the private sector and public spheres, respectively.

The amount of the allowance is calculated according to the current minimum wage, which is the limit amount that can be transferred. For this, it is necessary to verify how many months the citizen worked with a formal contract in the base year.

Therefore, if the worker has provided services under the CLT regime for 12 months, he will be entitled to receive the allowance in its full amount. Soon, next year he will have R$ 1,200 on hand. Check out the proportions:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,200.