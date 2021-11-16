Pix: refund mechanism starts working today

BRASILIA — On the same day that Pix completes one year, the tool will have a Special Return Mechanism, which will facilitate the return of amounts transferred in case of suspected fraud or operational failure.

The mechanism was announced by the Central Bank (BC) in June and from this Tuesday it joins other measures to improve the security of the Pix.

The idea is that the return is made by the institution where the recipient has an account, either on its own initiative or at the request of the institution where the payer has an account. There is already a similar mechanism, but it works only when the receiving user detects an error.

The new function makes the return possible only in cases of “founded suspicion of fraud” or operational failures. In the case of mistaken transfers, the resources may be returned by the receiving user with the role that already existed previously.