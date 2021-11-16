Pix: refund mechanism starts working today

BRASILIA — On the same day that Pix completes one year, the tool will have a Special Return Mechanism, which will facilitate the return of amounts transferred in case of suspected fraud or operational failure.
The mechanism was announced by the Central Bank (BC) in June and from this Tuesday it joins other measures to improve the security of the Pix.
In a year:Pix ‘bancarizes’ 45.6 million people and can save R$4.8 billion in fees for companies
The idea is that the return is made by the institution where the recipient has an account, either on its own initiative or at the request of the institution where the payer has an account. There is already a similar mechanism, but it works only when the receiving user detects an error.
The new function makes the return possible only in cases of “founded suspicion of fraud” or operational failures. In the case of mistaken transfers, the resources may be returned by the receiving user with the role that already existed previously.
Table of Contents
New limit of BRL 1 thousand
Individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) will have a default limit of R$1,000 for transactions that take place from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. This measure is valid for Pix, but also for TEDs, transfers between accounts of the same bank and debit cards. If desired, the customer can increase this limit.
More time to change limit
Banks and other financial institutions will have a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum period of 48 hours to request an increase in the transaction limit made through the digital channel. Until then, the deadline for increasing the Pix limit varied between one hour and the next business day. The change is also valid for TED, DOC, bank slip, debit card and transfers between accounts of the same bank.
Different time limits
Customers will be able to set different limits, per transaction, for the day and night periods.
Transfer retention for review
Financial institutions will be able to hold transactions for risk analysis for 30 minutes during the day or 60 minutes at night.
Accounts outside the general limit
Financial institutions must allow customers to pre-register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits. Registration will only take effect after 24 hours.
Identification of suspicious accounts
Banks and financial institutions are now required to mark accounts with evidence of use in fraud in the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT). Institutions will be able to consult this database in order to curb other crimes involving the same suspicious account.
sharing information
Electronic payment institutions will have to share transaction information suspected of involvement in criminal activities to law enforcement authorities.
Fraud Control
Institutions regulated by BC must have additional fraud controls. The Audit Committee or the Board of Directors must be notified, and the BC must have access to this information.
Performance history
Institutions must require behavioral and credit history so that companies can anticipate receivables on the same day.
Anyone who receives funds improperly, whether due to fraud or operational failures, will have to be notified of the debit to the account and the transaction must be included in the transaction statement.
Limit of BRL 1 thousand
The mechanism becomes yet another protection tool for Pix users. Previously, BC had already established a limit of R$1,000 on transactions carried out at night.
In addition, financial institutions must offer customers the ability to choose different transaction limits for day and night. This decision was taken because most crimes, such as lightning kidnappings, take place at night.