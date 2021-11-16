Pix releases value return function on Tuesday

The Central Bank’s instant payment system, Pix, completes 1 year this Tuesday (16), with the commemorative date a set of new security measures were announced.

The tool now has a Special Return Mechanism, which will make it easier to return amounts transferred in cases of suspected fraud or operational failure.

Released by the Central Bank in June, only this Tuesday will the new tool be integrated with other measures aimed at improving Pix security.

new mechanisms

Several measures that are being implemented have already been announced by the Central Bank a few months ago. In addition to the Special Return Mechanism, other security and fraud analysis mechanisms are now integrated into Pix, check out:

precautionary block

The function will allow the bank holding the user’s account to effect preventive blocking of resources for a period of up to 72 hours in case a suspected fraud is identified. When blocking, the bank must notify the customer when applying the measure.

Infringement Notice

Now the notification of infringement, which was optional, becomes mandatory. The purpose of the mechanism is to allow banks to register a marking in the Pix key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”.

Thus, this information is shared among other financial institutions to increase fraud prevention mechanisms.

Expanding the use of information for fraud prevention purposes

A new functionality that will allow the query and information linked to Pix keys must be created. This will make the fraud notification information available to all Pix users who will be able to use this information in their processes such as opening accounts.

Additional mechanisms for data protection

The mechanisms adopted by financial institutions must be at least equal to the mechanisms implemented by the Central Bank. Thus, banks must define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive consultations occur in Pix keys.

Return of amounts in case of fraud and failure

In this scenario, the return may be initiated by the user’s payment service provider to receive, or on its own initiative, as well as at the request of the service provider to the paying user, in situations of well-founded suspicion of fraud or operational failure in the banks’ systems.